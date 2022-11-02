The journey of life comes with a lot of responsibility. From jobs to family responsibility, commutes and more, it can be difficult to take time out for self-care. Thankfully, this is where yoga can be helpful! The practice of Yoga has a number of tools that you can use to relieve stress, even if it means taking out a few moments to practice yoga everyday. Studies believe that yoga helps us to improve mental health, can make you relaxed, and reduce irritability among those who practice it. The mind-body practice helps to regulate the stress response, which leads to physiological changes in the body. This helps to lower blood pressure, decrease the heart rate, and increase airflow to the lungs.

As we celebrate National Stress Awareness Day today, 2 November, here are some of the yoga asanas that can help you relieve stress:

Seated Forward Bend: Sit on the floor and stretch your legs straight in front of you. Keep your torso long without bending your back, fold forward and then reach for your toes. Reach as far as you can without being uncomfortable. If your hands can touch your knees or shins, rest your hands on your legs for a minute.

Balasana (Child’s pose): Balasana is advantageous for your lymphatic system and nervous system. It helps to release stress. It stretches your thighs, ankles and tips. It provides relief from neck and back pain.

Thunderbolt Pose (Vajrasana): This has an incredibly calming effect on the mind and body. Vajrasana is very beneficial for the digestive system. If you have a tendency to get stressed out, try this asana.

Shavasana: Lie down comfortably on the ground with your face straight and upwards. Then, make sure that your hands are straight by keeping them close to the body and then breathe in slow motion. This will help you get relief from fatigue as well as stress.

Uttanasana (Standing forward bend): Uttanasana will help to relieve you of mild depression and stress. It helps to keep your brain calm and stimulate your kidneys and liver. It will provide strength to your knees and stretch your hips, calves and hamstring.

