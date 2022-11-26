In recent years, alternative and dairy-free options have been in demand a lot, due to which milk’s reputation has suffered a bit. But, in reality, milk is loaded with nutrients that can boost your overall health. A glass of milk is often considered to be a whole meal, due to the fact that it has nine essential nutrients. Milk consumption remains a big topic of debate in the world, so you might be wondering if you should take it, especially at a time when different kinds of milk have been gaining popularity. On the occasion of National Milk Day today, 26 November, let us check out the different health benefits of milk:

Milk is a good source of calcium: Calcium not only protects your bones but also plays an important role in literally making your heart pump by permitting your muscles to contract. It also helps our blood to clot.

Weight Loss: Studies have shown that milk helps you to lose weight. If you are in search of a healthy snack, drink a glass of low-fat or skim milk.

It provides energy: Milk is great for a number of things, but did you know that it also help boost your energy? If you’re struggling and feeling low during the day, a cold glass of milk is all you require to feel revitalised in no time.

Milk helps you to fight diseases: As mentioned before, calcium helps your heart pump by making your muscle contract. Due to this, a glass of milk helps to reduce fatal diseases like high blood pressure and the risk of having a stroke. Moreover, lactose in the milk helps your liver reduce the production of bad cholesterol.

Milk contains Vitamin B: Milk contains high amounts of vitamin B12, vitamin B2 and vitamin B3 which help in the conversion of food into energy. Vitamin B12 is also required for the formation of red blood cells and the normal functioning of the central nervous system.

