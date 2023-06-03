Eggs are of the most convenient foods. It helps enhance the diet with proteins. Known as the powerhouse of protein, calcium, Vitamin B6, B12, Vitamin D, folate, phosphorous and healthy fats, eggs not only provide with energy throughout the day, but also support bone and brain health.

Today, 3 June, marks the National Egg Day in the United States and is toasted every year with great enthusiasm. While celebrations are prevalent in the US, nowadays, many other countries tag along to mark the National Egg Day.

The day is celebrated to spread awareness about the importance of protein-rich foods and eggs. In addition, these superfoods can be used for a wide variety of sweet, spicy, savory, and delightful dishes. Below are some mouth-watering recipes to add more flavours to your palate if you’re bored of the usual omelettes or boiled eggs —

The egg burger

Choose multigrain buns and stuff them with an omelette, along with vegetables of your choice, to make a delicious egg burger at home. To add more flavour, add spices like chaat masala, garam masala, etc.

The Mughlai paratha

Indians love parathas. This Mughlai paratha contains eggs stuffed inside which are fried later. It is a popular Bengali street food that originated in West Bengal and Bangladesh.

Egg in a hole

Need a balanced breakfast with carbs and protein? Make a complete meal out of this recipe by cutting the bread round from the centre. Put two breads on top of each other in a frying pan and then put an egg in the centre. Add salt and garam masala, as well as coriander leaves to garnish.

Masala egg malai

There is nothing better than gravy made with eggs and topped with tomato tadka, onions, and desi masala. To the gravy, chopped boiled eggs are added.

Oven-baked eggs

To prepare this recipe, crack eggs and season them with salt and pepper. Add some cream to them and whisk well. Add butter to another pan and sauté onions, spinach, cherry tomatoes, and basil leaves. To bake eggs, simply fill a mould with vegetable mix, top it with egg mixture, and bake in an oven for 5-6 minutes at 170-180 degrees Celsius.

Cooking an egg dish for oneself or a loved one is a great way to celebrate the National Egg day. It can also help spread awareness and encourage others to incorporate eggs into their daily diets.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.