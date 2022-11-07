You can reduce the risk of getting many different kinds of cancer by making healthy choices. Screening tests may help detect the disease early, leading to better chances of survival. Some healthy behaviours can go a long way in improving your health and lowering the risk of many cancers as well as heart disease, osteoporosis and diabetes. Even minor changes can make a big difference. So This National Cancer Awareness Day, 7 November, take charge of your health and ask your family to do the same. Adopt some of the healthy behaviours given in the list and gradually, you can lead a healthy lifestyle.

Maintain your weight

Maintaining your body weight has amazing health benefits, including lowering the risk of cancer. Try avoiding weight gain if you are already overweight. You can also regulate your diet by hitting the gym.

Don’t consume tobacco

Using any type of tobacco makes your body more prone to cancer. Smoking has been connected to different types of cancer — including lung, mouth, and throat cancer. Chewing tobacco also causes cancer in the oral cavity and pancreas.

Exercise

Physical activity has been linked to a lower risk of colon cancer. Exercise also helps in reducing the risk of breast cancer. Exercise will help improve your health and also lead to a number of other benefits.

Regular medical checkups

Ask your healthcare professional about cancer screening. Some tests help to detect cancer early when treatment is likely to be more successful. While screening helps to save lives, it varies from case to case.

Protect yourself from the sun

While the warm sun is good for the body, too much exposure to it can cause skin cancer, including melanoma. Skin damage starts early during the childhood phase, so it’s equally important to protect children.

