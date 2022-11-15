A workout is one of the best things we can do for our body. Not only does it make us feel energetic but it also helps to reduce your risk of developing chronic diseases ranging from heart problems to diabetes. As exasperating as it may sound, simply sweating it out in the gym isn’t enough. In order to get the most health benefits from the exercise, it’s important that you do it correctly. Otherwise, it may sometimes even harm you as was evident in the case of TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi who collapsed while working out.

Here are some most common workout mistakes that might harm your fitness goals:

Not focusing on recovery: When you over train and don’t give your body enough time to heal and rejuvenate, it adversely impacts your workout and makes your body susceptible to burnout and injuries. Growth happens when your muscle fibres get time to repair. So take rest in between or space out your workouts.

Doing the same workout: Not switching up activities can lead to burnout or injury. For example, If you like running, it’s great, but it cannot be the only part of your fitness routine. If you focus on one workout, then you will not be able to work on your overall fitness. It makes sense to try out different exercise routines and concentrate on the needs of the body as a whole.

Missing warm up: Although it may save time, skipping the pre-workout warm-up is not a good idea as you may get injured when your workouts get tough. Have a dedicated warm-up routine like lunges, squats, jumping jacks and push-ups. This helps to elevate your heart rate. Even when you are running out of your time, include a quick warm-up in your workout.

Bad technique: This is one of the major issues with workouts. Usually, people are doing their exercises with bad technique, which increases risk of injury and long-term pains.

Doing the incorrect exercise: It’s common to see people come to the gym and just randomly switch from one machine to the next. Exercises help us to achieve a goal, so it’s important we choose our routine according to our fitness aims.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.