Music Inc. 2.0: 2019 edition features conversations on India's pop culture, role of OTT platforms

Music Inc. 2.0, held on 21-22 June 2019, witnessed a gathering of musicians, composers and leaders of music labels who came together to discuss the changing industry following a growth spurt over the last few years.

The music conference that kicked off on World Music Day 2019 hosted panel discussions on enhancing brand experiences, technology and design in music, the role of OTT platforms and the significance of regional content while connecting with local networks. Curated by Loudest.in and Exchange4Media, the event also hosted talks that explored the hip-hop ecosystem in India, and discussed how to create a global impact with music.

Over the course of the two-day event held at JW Marriot in Mumbai, artists Shubha Mudgal and Papon spoke about subjects such as the lost genres of Indian music, while rapper Raftaar engaged in a spirited conversation with film critic Rajeev Masand.

The conference was a platform created to bring together players from the music business in India along with artists of various genres to hold forth on the theme of 'music at the intersections'.

Music Inc. 2.0 also showcased some stellar performances by artists Tejas, Hanita Bhambri and a recital by The Dharavi Dream Project.

Attending the event was Neeraj Roy, Founder-CEO of Hungama Digital Media Entertainment, who was quoted by News18 as saying, "One of the most unique things about Indian music is that India doesn't listen to music, but it watches music. The first look of any movie is always a music-driven promo. So, we are beginning to discover music, not necessarily on the back of audio, but on videos."

Those present at the event also included Tarun Katial of Zee5 India, Jay Mehta, Director of Digital Business, Sony Music India and Amarjit Singh Batra, Managing Director at Spotify India, among others.

Find more about Music Inc. 2.0 here.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.