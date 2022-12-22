Christmas is celebrated with full enthusiasm around the globe on 25 December every year to mark the birth of Jesus Christ. With that being said, this festivity has almost arrived. While the celebration has its roots in Christianity, it is not celebrated only by Christians. Christmas has grown into a secular celebration. The mythological figure Santa Claus is a very crucial part of the festival. Children are told that Santa comes from the North Pole to deliver gifts to their homes. During this time, people share gifts with their friends and family members, enjoy feasts together, and decorate their homes. The ‘Secret Santa’ game is also conducted in offices on Christmas where colleagues exchange gifts with each other anonymously.

Your boss and colleagues are an important part of your career and work life. So, you should not forget to wish them on this occasion of Christmas.

Here are some of the best wishes, quotes and messages that you can share with your boss and senior colleagues

Wishes

It has always been wonderful to work with you. Merry Christmas!

Wishing you and your family peace, joy, and love this Christmas and always. Merry Christmas!

May the Christmas season bring more achievements and success in your life, have a great holiday. Merry Christmas.

May this Christmas bring you more joy and blessings. Merry Christmas!

Quotes

“The way you spend Christmas is far more important than how much.” — Henry David Thoreau

“Peace on earth will come to stay when we live Christmas every day.” — Helen Steiner Rice

“Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand.” — Dr Seuss

“Christmas is the season for kindling the fire of hospitality.” – Washington Irving

Messages

I am grateful for the motivation and support you give me. The kind of energy you bring to the office is really priceless. Merry Christmas!

Dear colleague, let’s always help each other and spread positivity. May you have a really blessed Christmas and New Year!

We couldn’t have done it without you. You are a valued member of our team this year and always.

Thank you for being such an awesome colleague, wishing you a merry Christmas!

