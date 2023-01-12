The festival of Makar Sankranti is knocking at our doors. This harvest festival is celebrated on the same day all across India and falls on 15 January this year. Unlike other festivals, the date remains constant every year as it is determined according to the sun’s movement. According to the Hindu calendar, this day marks the end of winter as well. Despite the fact that people of different Indian states follow their own traditions to celebrate this auspicious festival, Makar Sankranti is incomplete without sesame seeds or til. They are believed to have originated from Lord Vishnu. Thus, sesame seeds are included in most of the rituals.

The origin of sesame seeds is documented in a plethora of old Indian texts. According to certain scriptures, it was Lord Vishnu’s sweat that formed when he was furious with Hiranyakashipu for torturing his son. Some claim that Lord Vishnu’s sweat from the Samundra Manthan was showered as sesame seeds. They are regarded as the purest kind of food that has been blessed by the gods and are a part of Lord Vishnu’s body. Therefore, these little seeds are treasured in Hinduism.

Til’s connection to the Sun god- Surya Dev- is a factor signifying its prominence on Makar Sankranti. According to Hindu mythology, Surya is the origin of all energy and life, and til is thought to be a source of solar energy. So, eating sesame seeds on this day is a way to respect Lord Surya and ask for his blessings. A different myth says that the sesame seeds were blessed by the god Yama. As a result, devotees believe they represent immortality.

As per the Hindu religion, the donation of black sesame seeds, known as Mahadaan, removes all negativity from the house and the family members. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, every family member takes a bath, then puts some black til, rice, and lentils in a bowl and presents the offerings in front of Surya Dev while chanting a prayer.

Apart from eating and offering, devotees are often seen taking a bath with sesame. These seeds are used to revitalise the skin and hair in traditional Ayurvedic therapies since they possess purifying and cleansing characteristics. On Makar Sankranti, people take the traditional til bath in order to cleanse the body and mind and to seek blessings for good health and wealth.

