Makar Sankranti is one of the most auspicious festivals for the Hindu community. It is celebrated with much pomp across the country to commemorate the arrival of a fresh harvest. The festival is solely dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun God) and marks the occasion when the sun enters the Capricorn zodiac sign or Makara Rashi. Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Maghi in Haryana and Punjab, Khichdi in Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarayan in Gujarat and Rajasthan. This sacred festival has seasonal as well as religious significance attached to it. Apart from the Sun God, cattle are also worshipped during Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti Puja Timings:

This year, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Sunday, 15 January 2023. According to Drik Panchang, the Makara Sankranti Punya Kala begins at 7:15 am and ends at 5:46 pm. The duration of the Makara Sankranti Punya Kala is 10 hours 31 minutes. The Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala commences at 7:15 am and ends at 9:00 am. The duration for the same is 1 hour 45 minutes.

The Makar Sankranti puja comprises – Kalash sthapana, Shodashopchar puja, Suryadev puja, Suryadev Shanti yagya, Brihad Aditya Hriday Strota path, Gau puja, Ganga puja, Surya Gayatri japa, Sarva Shanti puja, and Purnahuti among other rituals.

Makar Sankranti Puja Vidhi:

On this auspicious day, devotees of Lord Surya take a holy dip at the confluence of the rivers Yamuna and Ganga to purify their body and soul. It is also customary to donate black sesame seeds, sesame laddus, pulses, grains, turmeric, fruits, and other items to the needy. Many ardent devotees prepare and consume khichdi with their families on Makar Sankranti. There are several rituals that are followed during Sankranti, a few of them are below:

– A ritualistic bonfire a day prior to Makar Sankranti (Lohri)

-Worshipping the rising Surya Deva (Sun God)

-Worshipping cattle

-Taking a holy dip in sacred water bodies

-Preparing sweets made of sesame and jaggery, and distributing them

-Giving alms, food, and other items to the needy

– Flying kites.

