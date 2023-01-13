With the beginning of a new year, India is gearing up for different festivals. The latest one in the calendar is Makar Sankranti or the harvest festival as celebrated in different forms across the country. The festival is celebrated with great fervour and people gather on this day to meet their family members and close friends. Makar Sankranti is no doubt incomplete without flying kites and it is a common practice in several states. On this day, people from all age groups get on top of their terraces and indulge themselves in flying kites all day long.

Being a special day, people love to look their best and try out several tricks and tips to make heads turn. However, daylong exposure to sunlight can be detrimental to your skin and hair. If you are also among the ones who will be celebrating Makar Sankranti by welcoming the sun in all its glory, we have got you some tips to take care of those lovely locks and your skin.

Haircare and skincare tips for Makar Sankranti

Never avoid sunscreen: Applying sunscreen is a must for all when going out in the sun. Make sure you apply sunscreen with a higher SPF to protect your skin from harmful rays. It is suggested that you reapply the sunscreen every two hours on all of your exposed skin.

Use a moisturiser: Keeping in view the chill in the air, it is recommended that you also keep your skin moisturised to avoid dryness while being outdoors.

Use proper shampoo: To protect your hair, it is suggested that you wash your hair and scalp completely with a mild and moisturising shampoo. You can use a leave-in conditioner with SPF to protect your hair from frizz.

Keep your hair covered: You may also consider keeping your hair covered up with a cap or scarf to prevent unnecessary sun exposure and damage.

Use natural face packs: To remove any kind of unnecessary tanning or dirt from your face, consider using homemade face packs and ubtans post celebration.

