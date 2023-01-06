Makar Sankranti is a festival that is celebrated across different states in India. Arguably, it is one of the most important harvest festivals in the country, Makar Sankranti officially marks the end of the winter, and the advent of spring. It celebrates the end of a harvest season and the beginning of a new one. This year, Sankranti will be marked on 14 and 15 January, 2023. Like all the Indian festivals, food is an important part of Makar Sankranti festivities as well. From desserts like gajak and chikki to savouries like khichdi, the eclectic Makar Sankranti delicacies are a treat to the taste buds.

Here are some of the recipes that are traditionally prepared on the festival.

Til ladoo

Til ladoo is a delicious Sankranti delicacy. These ladoos made with sesame seeds and jaggery are a treat to the soul. Both sesame and jaggery mark importance to Sankranti celebrations.

Puran Poli

It is a delicious flatbread that is stuffed with a sweet lentil filling made from chana dal and jaggery. It is one of the popular dishes that is made on auspicious occasions in Maharashtra.

Gud Halwa

A healthy indulgence, this is one of the most popular dishes in Punjab and is made for Lohri and Makar Sankranti. The main ingredients in this are roasted semolina and jaggery. Jaggery is added in the form of a syrup. The dessert is served with a generous tempering of ghee along with dry fruits and nuts. This dessert is simple and heart-warming.

Patishapta

Patishapta is one sweet that is very popular in Bengal. Thin crepes are made with semolina and refined rice flour. It consists of a tasty filling made of desiccated coconut, dry fruits, jaggery, and khoya, patishapta will surely bring out your sweet tooth even if you do not have one.

Curd Rice

Curd Rice is a popular South Indian dish that is served with a South Indian thali. In this dish, curd is mixed with cooked rice, herbs and then tempered. Curd rice is also referred to as thayir sadam or bagala bath or daddojanam in colloquial languages.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.