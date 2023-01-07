Makar Sankranti marks the day when the sun enters the Capricorn zodiac sign or Makara Rashi. A new harvest season and the end of winter are also marked by the festival. In the Hindu calendar, it is regarded as one of the most auspicious days. Makar Sankranti is commemorated on 14 and 15 January every year. Let’s face it, celebrating an auspicious festival like Makar Sankranti without sweets is not fun. But there is no need to abstain from eating desserts entirely if you’ve given up sugar for health reasons.

You can go for low-calorie sugar substitutes instead. These are regarded as safer alternatives for those who prefer not to consume sugar. Here are some desserts with a sugar-free twist you can use this Makar Sankranti:

Sweet Pongal

Sweet Pongal is a South Indian delicacy which is made with rice, ghee, moong lentils, jaggery, cardamoms and nuts. It is a traditional dish mostly prepared to offer the gods on special festivals and occasions. This delicious food item is prepared on Makar Sankranti and Pongal. The best thing about this recipe is that it can easily be made with sugar-free substitutes and still taste just as delicious.

Kale Gajar Ka Halwa

Our enjoyment of the winter season is never complete without a generous serving of gajar ka halwa. And since Makar Sankranti marks the end of winter, how can you not have one more serving of this sweet dish? Adding black carrots instead of regular ones will aid your digestion, boost your nutritional levels and provide anti-inflammatory properties.

Besan ke Laddoo

This delicious sweet can also be made by using dates and raisins instead of sugar or jaggery. The dry fruits will add to the flavour of the laddoos and keep your energy levels up as well.

Chikki

Peanut brittle or chikki is a must-have for many people in Sankranti. You can create the dish using jaggery or sugar substitutes to enjoy your favourite snack without any guilt.

Panjiri

Panjiri is a dry sweet treat and it is one puja prasad that is loved by both children and adults. This can be prepared as an offering for pujas and festivals. The sweet is prepared with dry fruits, fox nuts (makhanas) and gum crystals.

