Makar Sankranti marks the end of the winter season and the beginning of the new harvest festival. It also denotes the day when the Sun moves into the Makara (Capricorn) rashi, marking the transition to longer and warmer days from the cold wintry ones. This year, the festival will be celebrated on 14 and 15 January 2023. On this day families get together to decorate their homes in order to bring good luck and positivity into their lives. There are several ideas you can try out if you want to celebrate Pongal and Sankranti with traditional yet unique decorations.

Let us have a look at some of them

Kite craft

You can give a beautiful look to your house during the Sankranti celebrations using kite craft. Create kites with the help of colourful sheets or just get some extra kites for decorations. These can then be attached to the house walls, front door, terrace walls, dining room tables, stair railings etc.

Use mango leaves

It is a ritual on Pongal to weave mango leaves and hang them on the entrance of your home. Mango leaves are considered to be auspicious and symbolise joy. Try using handmade paper decorations so they stand out from the rest.

Draping

Drapes are a very good option for Makar Sankranti decorations if you have a tight budget. For decoration purposes, you may use sarees, dupattas, curtains and other decorative clothes. The cloth can even be utilised as a backdrop for puja ceremonies. Along with dupattas, you can use flowers, lights, and balloons as well.

Use banana leaves on your dining table

Makar Sankranti and Pongal are remembered for the delicacies prepared on the day. Your dining table should also be ready for the occasion. Serve these delicacies on banana leaves to your guests. Servings can be made on gold and silver plated bowls and plates. Add diyas on eye-catching candle holders to make your dining table look more festive.

Use lights

Add a contemporary feel to the decorations. Hang string lights in the living room as well as on balconies. Paper lanterns can also be used to add charm to your living space.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.