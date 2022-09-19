As per the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the leading cause of death across the world. While breast cancer reportedly remained the most common type in 2020 with 2.26 million cases, it was followed by lung cancer with 2.21 million cases in the year. When cells in the lungs grow out of control and may spread to lymph nodes or other organs of the body, it is called lung cancer. Although people who smoke have the greatest risk of lung cancer, many studies have revealed that lung cancer affects non-smokers too. While it is advisable to seek medical help at an early stage of lung cancer, there are ways you can prevent it.

But first off, let’s take a look at some of its symptoms according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

Coughing that gets worse or doesn’t go away

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Coughing up blood

Feeling very tired all the time

Weight loss with no known cause

How to prevent Lung Cancer?

Quit Smoking

When it comes to lung cancer, quitting smoking will always top the list. According to the CDC, smoking cigarettes causes 80-90 percent of lung cancer deaths in the United States of America.

Stay away from secondhand smoking

It is an amazing habit if you do not smoke, but that doesn’t protect you from not having lung cancer. The smoke from other people’s cigarettes, cigars, and pipes is called secondhand smoke. And the CDC states that people who do not smoke but are exposed to other people’s smoke in the office or work have a 20 to 30 percent increased risk of developing lung cancer.

Consume more fruits and green veggies

A 2019 study published in the journal Nutrients revealed that increasing the intake of fresh fruits and green vegetables by 100 grams daily dwindles the risk of developing lung cancer by 5 percent in both smokers and former smokers.

Keeping an eye on Radon

The odorless gas that is emitted from decaying natural uranium in the soil is called Radon. In addition, it is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers and the second leading cause overall. Therefore experts urge us to use radon tests and evaluate the house.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.