As the world is about to witness the year’s first lunar eclipse on Friday (5 May), it is noteworthy that it will not be any ordinary eclipse, but a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse that will come with a Full Flower Moon. While the name is generally given to May’s full moon in connection to the abundance of flowers associated with spring in the Northern Hemisphere, the eclipse is also known for significantly affecting zodiac signs. Speaking of which, the full moon in May 2023, also called the ‘flower moon’ is expected to shine in the house of Scorpio. Thus, today’s lunar eclipse is also called a Scorpio Lunar Eclipse, which is expected to affect the people of this particular zodiac sign and a few others.

As Scorpio is believed to be a powerful and intense zodiac sign, the lunar eclipse in the house of Scorpio is believed to amplify several qualities and bring about significant changes in people’s lives, especially emotionally.

Impact of Scorpio Lunar Eclipse on zodiac signs

Scorpio: The eclipse is believed to bring a major change in your life, especially in your career and relationships. You might feel like letting go of older habits and embracing a new way of being. The full moon is also all about reflecting upon yourself and self-care and identity.

Taurus: The lunar eclipse is likely to affect your relationships, especially in your family. While you might struggle with security and stability issues, this is also the right time to reflect on what you truly value. It is also important to stay connected with your close ones and be happy.

Leo: The Scorpio lunar eclipse will also affect Leo people as it may bring about a major shift in your creative expression or your relationship with your kids. Take out time to tap into your inner passions and express yourself more authentically. While maintaining a balance and being patient, you might feel energetic and motivated.

Aquarius: The lunar eclipse will affect your friendships and other relations. Let go of old bonds that no longer serve your emotions and consider embracing new ones. It is also a period of boosting one’s career.

