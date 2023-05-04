People are all set to witness the first Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan of this year on Friday, 5 May. The phenomenon which is said to be witnessed in India will be a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. The celestial event occurs when the Earth passes between the Sun and Moon, casting a shadow on the latter. Speaking of which, this time the Moon will miss the darker and inner side of the Earth’s shadow, thus becoming the deepest Penumbral Eclipse. While an eclipse is known for leaving an impact on the planet and the atmosphere, astrologers also believe that celestial events have a profound effect on zodiac signs.

This time too, the first lunar eclipse of 2023 is expected to affect zodiac signs individually.

Effect of Lunar Eclipse 2023 on zodiac signs:

Aries: The lunar eclipse can bring a shift in focus in your relationship. While you might feel tension in personal and professional relationships, it can also be the right time to improve the same through communication and understanding.

Taurus: The eclipse will impact your relationships, especially in family and at home. You might struggle with security and stability issues and thus will feel the need for change. The event will also affect your stars in a way that will make you reflect on what truly matters to you.

Gemini: Gemini people might experience a shift in their communication and thought processes as they will feel introspective and reflective as a result of the eclipse. This is also the right opportunity for personal growth and self-discovery.

Cancer: The eclipse might be the right time for strong emotional shifts. People can feel more sensitive and vulnerable to situations than usual.

Leo: The eclipse is expected to bring a major change in your creative expression and in your relationship with your children. While this could be a time for getting inspired, you will feel like expressing yourself more authentically.

Virgo: As a result of the lunar eclipse, Virgos can experience a change in personal growth and their spirituality.

Libra: The eclipse is likely to affect your relationships both personally and professionally. Libra people can expect to experience tensions or conflict.

Scorpio: For people of this zodiac sign, the lunar eclipse could bring about a powerful change in your life, especially in the areas of your career and relationships. Consider letting go of older beliefs and habits that are considerably holding you back and instead try to embrace a new way of being.

Sagittarius: You might feel a few changes in yourself as this can be an opportunity to reflect on yourself and further go to self-discovery.

Capricorn: Capricorns might feel unexpected shifts in personal relationships. As a result of the eclipse, they might feel the need to break free from unhealthy relationships and further prioritise their own needs.

Aquarius: People of this zodiac sign might feel the effects of the eclipse on their friendships and other relationships. One may feel like letting go of old relations and embracing new ones.

Pisces: In the upcoming eclipse, Pieces people can go through emotional changes and witness significant revelations. People might feel the need to face some unresolved issues and further address the same.

