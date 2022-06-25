Lowers risk of heart diseases, helps in weight loss: All you need to know about benefits of flaxseeds

Flaxseed is available in a number of forms like oils, powder, tablets, seeds, capsules, and flour. It helps to prevent constipation, diabetes, high cholesterol among several other conditions. Flaxseed has antioxidants, lignans, fibre and protein, alongwith polyunsaturated fatty acids.

Flaxseed is a plant-based food that contains antioxidants, healthy fats and fibre. It is popularly known as a 'functional food', which means that it can be eaten to boost health.

Today, flaxseed is available in a number of forms like oils, powder, tablets, seeds, capsules, and flour. It helps to prevent constipation, diabetes, high cholesterol among several other conditions.

Flaxseed has antioxidants, lignans, fibre and protein, alongwith polyunsaturated fatty acids. Consuming flaxseeds may help to reduce the risk of various conditions.

Here are some benefits of Flaxseeds:

Lowers the risk of heart diseases: Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA), the Omega-3 fatty acid is present in high quanties in flaxseeds that helps to prevent the deposition of cholesterol in the blood vessels of the heart. It helps to reduce the inflammation in the arteries.

Improves blood sugar levels: The soluble fibre present in flaxseeds helps to improve blood sugar levels as it slows down digestion. Thus, it helps to manage type 2 diabetes mellitus.

It helps in weight loss: The soluble fibre in flaxseeds slows down the process of digestion and hence we feel full for a longer period of time. We end up consuming less, thus helping in weight loss.

Helps with Hot Flashes: Hot flashes and night sweats are commonly observed in women going through menopause. Lignans, the plant compounds in flaxseeds, have a weak oestrogen effect, which is found to ease hot flashes in post-menopausal women.

Reduces the risk of cancer: Plant compound, lignans in flaxseeds are found to be effective in reducing the risk of breast cancer in females and prostate cancer in males.

Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija had earlier shared a recipe of Flaxseed Wraps that could help one consume them easily without sacrificing the taste.

Have a look at her post here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWplqRMAk6y

Blend parsley, flaxseeds, salt, chilli flakes and hot water to make dough for the wrap. You may use hung curd, lettuce leaves, tomato, onion, carrot and mustard sauce for the filing. The nutritionist had also recommended hummus and bean sprouts as filling.

