The festival of Lohri is celebrated with much enthusiasm, especially in northern India. Lohri marks the beginning of the harvest as well as the festive season in India. Predominantly celebrated in the state of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, the day falls one day before Makar Sankranti. Bonfires are lit in open fields and people sing, socialize, and dance around them. They also enjoy different festive treats like makki ki roti, revri, sarso ka saag, ladoos, pinni, and more. Winter ingredients like sesame, jaggery, and ghee are an integral part of the Lohri delicacies. The list of the mouth-watering delicacies is endless. Here are a few dishes that make people eagerly wait for Lohri and trust us, these are everyone’s favourite:

Sarson ka Saag and Makki Ki Roti: Sarson ka Saag and Makki ki Roti are best eaten with a big dollop of butter on top. This simple combination is also the best one and is among the most celebrated Punjabi delicacies. Sarson ka saag and makki ki roti is something no one can resist.

Pindi Chana: This traditional Punjabi dish usually tops the list of all-time favourites Lohri dishes. Boiled chickpeas are tossed in spices and cooked to perfection. These are then served with kulchas or rice.

Phirni: This delicious dessert is a perfect dish to end your elaborate meal with. Easy to prepare, this rice-based delicacy is commonly served on Lohri. There are a number of ways to make phirni, and it can be prepared with nuts and seasonal fruits to name a few ways.

Gud Halwa: When we talk about sweets, gud halwa is one of the popular desserts cooked in Punjab. This sumptuous gud ka halwa is very nutritious and healthy. It is typically prepared with jaggery, semolina, and lots of crunchy nuts. The halwa is absolutely irresistible and gives a finishing touch to your meal.

Gachak or gajak: This is one of the most famous Lohri recipes. Made from sesame seeds, this crunchy delight can be very easily prepared by following a few easy steps.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.