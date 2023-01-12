The beautiful festival of Lohri is going to be commemorated on 14 January this year. Lohri marks the passing of Winter Solstice and welcomes the longer days as the Sun journeys towards the northern hemisphere. On Lohri, a fire is lit with wood and cow dung cakes in open spaces or outside their homes. People offer jaggery, gajak, rewdi, sesame seeds, and peanuts to the bonfire as they perform Parikrama (circumambulation) around it. The crops are harvested during this time and the bhog is prepared with them, and offered to the fire. People sing traditional songs and dance to the beats of dhol while performing Parikrama during Lohri’s celebration.

The festival of Lohri has almost arrived, so it is important to be prepared in order to celebrate it properly. So, here are five essentials for hosting a perfect Lohri Party:

Arrangement for a bonfire

You must arrange some items in order to light a perfect bonfire. To prepare the fire, you will require wood, cow dung cakes, and kindling. Place bricks all around the bonfire in order to prevent it from spreading. Also keep a fire extinguisher nearby as a safety precaution.

Party decorations

A party or celebration is incomplete without decorations that give out festive vibes. You can decorate your table with items like matki, a flower vase, and some small accessories. Minor decorations like this will be highly appreciated by your guests.

Music

In order to get everyone in the mood for Lohri celebration, a good music playlist is also required. Set up a nice music system and get the celebration started by doing Bhangra and Gidda with your family and friends. You can play famous folk songs like Sunder Mundriye Ho to enhance the enthusiasm for the celebration.

Offerings

You will need items such as rewdi, peanuts, jaggery, sesame seeds, gajak, and popcorn as offerings to the bonfire while you do Parikrama around it.

Theme

You can set a theme for the Lohri celebration. Ask your guests to come in traditional dresses like kurtas for men and ethnic outfits for women.

