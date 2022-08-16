Knowing these 10 facts about metabolism will make your weight loss journey smooth

Metabolism is a process responsible for converting food into energy. During the process, the calories present in food mix with oxygen to release the energy your body required. If you've ever heard that some people put on weight faster than others, then this is the reason behind it

When you try to lose weight, you hear a lot about the need for a fast metabolism to make the fitness goal achievable. But what exactly is metabolism?

It is a process in which, what you eat or drink, is converted into energy by your body. During the process, the calories present in consumed items mix with oxygen to release the required energy. Your metabolism depends on various factors, like your body’s size, sex, and age. For example, people with a bigger body build and weight burn more calories than the rest. Also, as you start ageing, your metabolism begins to slow down. This article will clear the mist around the subject and break down the phenomenon for you.

Metabolism is boosted by protein

When you are trying to build muscles or lose weight, you should consume more protein. Protein, compared to other macros Fats and Carbohydrates, has a more thermic effect. This the body has to burn more energy to process foods high in protein. In addition to this, protein is highly satiating, making you feel full soon and for long, helping you stick to a diet.

Your sleep cycle influences your metabolism rate

The process of metabolism takes place all the time, even when you are sleeping. The endocrine system is responsible for managing metabolism. And lack of sleep has a very negative effect on the Endocrine system. So, you should take proper sleep if you want to lose weight.

There are foods that can increase metabolism

Coffee, eggs, and green poultry are some of the foods which can boost the metabolism rate.

Cold water boosts metabolism

Our body burns more calories to process cold water, and hence, consuming it increases your metabolism rate.

Exercising increases metabolism

Engaging in physical activities helps you in burning more calories. You will need to take out some time out of your busy schedule for exercising.

Skipping meals is a bad idea

Contrary to the popular belief, you should refrain from skipping meals if you want to lose weight. Remember, you need to consume fewer calories, not food. If you engage in skipping meals, then you will miss the nutrients your body needs. And this may eventually lead to the improper functioning of your metabolism system.

You burn most of your calories when you are resting

Your Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR) or resting metabolic rate is responsible for most of the calories you burn. So, even when you are not doing anything, you are still burning calories.

Not all slimming pills are safe to use

If you are thinking about consuming slimming pills, then please consult a healthcare professional. Not all such pills are safe and can do more harm than help.

More muscles mean a higher metabolism rate

1 kg of muscle requires 12 calories per day to survive, so higher body mass means more burning of calories.

Vitamin D increases metabolism

It is said that eating foods rich in Vitamin D improve your BMR. Red meat, oily fish, and egg yolks are some foods rich in Vitamin D.

