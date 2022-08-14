Kajari Teej will be celebrated on 14 August on the Tritiya or the third day of Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. Here are a few greetings, wishes, and images to share

Kajari Teej will be observed on 14 August across the country this year. It is celebrated with much excitement by women in the northern part of India, mainly in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan. Kajari Teej is marked on the Tritiya or the third day of Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with complete devotion. Married women keep a fast and celebrate this auspicious festival by praying for the well-being of their husbands. Even unmarried girls observe a fast to get a husband of their choice. On Kajari Teej, devotees also pray to Goddess Neemdi - the Goddess of Neem. The objective of this festival is to strengthen the marital bond between husband and wife. Several couples seek Goddess Parvati’s blessings by following special rituals on this day.

On Kajari Teej, here are some messages, greetings, and wishes to share with your loved ones:

-Here’s wishing you and your wife a very happy Kajari Teej. Have a blessed day today.

-On the auspicious occasion of Kajari Teej, may Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you and your partner with good health, wealth, and prosperity. Happy Kajari Teej 2022!

- On Kajari Teej here's extending my heartfelt greetings to you and your better half. Have a blissful married life.

- Aapko Kajari Teej ki hardik shubh kamnayein. Happy Kajari Teej 2022

- May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati destroy all your sorrows and eliminate all the troubles. Kajari Teej ki shubh kamnayein!

- I pray that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you and your spouse with the choicest blessings on Kajari Teej. Happy Kajari Teej 2022!

- Heartiest wishes to the women who fast and pray for the well-being of their husbands. Happy Teej to you!

- May this Teej brighten up your day with happy moments and dreams for a year full of smiles. Happy Kajari Teej 2022!

- Wishing you a life full of happiness - may you and your partner get Goddess Parvati’s blessings now and always. Happy Kajari Teej!

