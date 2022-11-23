All of us love to binge on pizzas and other fast foods to gain some comfort and peace in our fast-paced lives. After all, is there anything better than some greasy carbs when you’ve had a long day? But what many of us fail to consider is that junk food has a large amount of sugar and fat. In the long run, this can cause harm to our health. While an occasional fast food meal will not cause any harm, a habit of eating out could prove to be harmful. Read on to know the harmful effects of fast food on your body.

Constipation

Things like whole grains, nuts, and seeds are rich in dietary fibre and play an important role in the digestive system. Fibre helps to keep our digestive tract working correctly as it flushes out waste from the body. It even helps lower cholesterol levels. Most fast foods do not have high dietary fibre content, and thus lead to constipation.

Blood Pressure

The combination of sugar, fat and lots of sodium can make the food appear tastier to some people. But diets high in sodium can cause water retention, which is why you may start feeling puffy, bloated, or swollen after you eat fast food. Taking a diet high in sodium can increase our blood pressure and can even put stress on our heart and cardiovascular system.

Blood Sugar

One of the prominent negative side effects of fast food is that it increases blood sugar levels in the body and wrecks its insulin response. Regular consumption of junk food also causes obesity.

Skin problems

Carbohydrate-rich foods lead to blood sugar surges that can cause acne. Researchers believe that eczema, a skin condition that causes itching, can happen in teenagers and children who eat fast food. Furthermore, too much pizza and chocolate consumption are linked to acne breakouts.

Dental issues

The sugar and carbohydrates present in fast food produce acids that can damage the enamel of our teeth, which can in turn lead to poor dental hygiene. The salt and sugar in fast food stick to the teeth and may cause tooth decay and cavities.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.