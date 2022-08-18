The auspicious Hindu festival of Janmashtami will be celebrated on 19 August this year. This holy festival is commemorated every year to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.

The auspicious Hindu festival of Janmashtami will be celebrated on 18 and 19 August this year. This holy festival is commemorated every year to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. According to the Hindu scriptures, Lord Krishna was born in Mathura to destroy the demon king Kansa, who was also his maternal uncle. Krishna is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, as per Hindu mythology. Janmashtami is incomplete without dahi handi. In dahi handi, a group of boys make a human pyramid to reach a hanging earthen pot (handi) and break it. The handi is filled with butter, curd, sweets, nuts, and ghee.

Dahi handi takes place to mark the times from Lord Krishna's childhood when he made a human pyramid with his friends to reach a handi hanging far above from the ground. He successfully broke the handi, and distributed the butter inside it among themselves. As with every festival, you must be thinking about what are the delicious prasad items that you can make for the celebration. Prasad holds a huge significance in Hinduism. It is believed that a prasad is consumed by the deity when devotees offer it to them during the puja. The worshippers consume the prasad or distribute it to others.

Here are the five prasad recipes you can try at home this Janmashtami:

1. Panchamrit

During pujas and festivals, Panchamrit is always presented to the Hindu gods. To make this item, you will need to combine ghee, milk, sugar, curd and honey. Also add some basil leaves.

2. Makhana Pag

To make this delicious prasad, you will need sugar, makhana ghee and milk. To make the syrup, heat a pan with sugar and water. Cook some makhana and add it to the pan. Mix thoroughly. Spread this mixture on a greased dish. Once it has frozen, cut it into pieces.

3. Mathura Peda

It is a popular sweet from Lord Krishna’s homeland. To prepare this, put ghee and khoya together in a pan. Then, fry it till brown. Mix elaichi powder and leave the mixture to cool. After that, mix in sugar. Then, shape the prepared prasad into your desired shape rounds and serve.

4. Coriander Panjiri

Coriander Panjiri is commonly prepared during Janmashtami. This prasad requires coriander powder, ghee, sliced almonds, raisins, cashew nuts, and sugar candy. In a blender, combine all of these ingredients. Cook it in ghee after that.

5. Makhan Mishri

Lord Krishna loved makhan (white butter). This is why Mother Yashoda used to feed makhan mishri to him. Makhan Mishri is a quick and simple dish to prepare. Simply churn some fresh white butter, add mishri (sugar crystals), mix, and serve. You can also add some chopped nuts to the dish to make it even more delicious.

