Every year, Krishna Janmashtami is marked to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. He was born on the eighth day (Ashtami) in the auspicious month of Bhadrapad. In 2022, Janmashtami will be celebrated on 18 and 19 August. The day is observed with a lot of enthusiasm every year. Devotees keep a day-long fast, offer prayers and prepare sweet delicacies for Lord Krishna. Apart from offering prayers to the Lord, people wear new clothes and decorate their houses for the festivities. While some celebrate the festival with great fervour, for others it is about keeping in mind the rituals. Most people fast on this festival to celebrate the birth of their beloved Krishna and exhibit their devotion towards him. We have all heard the stories of how Krishna would steal makhan mishri, and thus developed a sweet tooth. Mouth-watering delicacies form an integral part of Janmashtami. Still wondering, what to prepare for the festival? Here are a few suggestions:

Veg Kebabs: If you are a kebab lover, you must prepare veggie kebabs on this day. You may use dal, potatoes, methi, palak and homely masalas to make them more flavourful.

Coconut Laddoo: Nariyal Ka Laddoo or coconut laddoos are a delicious homemade sweet that you may prepare for Janmashtami. The coconut must be cooked in milk and sugar until they are transformed to a delicious consistency and then flavored with ghee and cardamom.

Kadhai Paneer: Paneer is one of the most popular food items among vegetarians. A meal for vegetarians would be incomplete without a paneer dish cooked in spices. This is best paired with roti or naan.

Sabudana Khichdi: Sabudana Khichdi, made with peanuts, potatoes, and tapioca pearls (sago), is typically eaten during the fasts of Ekadashi, Navratri, Janmashtami and Mahashivratri. It is gluten free in nature.

Mixed Vegetable Curry: If you want to avoid paneer for the main course, try a healthy and super tasty vegetable curry. It contains a perfect mixture of different vegetables like carrots, mushrooms, cauliflower, peas, and zucchini. All of these are mixed in tomato gravy to create a lip-smacking delicacy.

Lapsi: Lapsi is a popular wheat sweet dish that is made during festivals in Rajasthan such as Janmashtami, Diwali and Dussehra. It is considered to be an auspicious dish for the festive celebration.

