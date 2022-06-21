International Yoga Day: What Sirsasana or headstand in Yoga teaches about business

International Yoga Day: Yoga is a consuming and liberating practice that helps you free yourself from the prison of your own mind

The 'Sirsasana' is an energising inversion that relies on the strength of the upper body and core while centering and focusing the mind.

There are several benefits to the 'asana'. Here are five major benefits of Sirsasana that have a direct parallel with business.

1. Every entrepreneur needs to overcome their fears. Being able to do the headstand has a lot to do with overcoming your fear. The minute you allow yourself to do it, it happens.

2. The Sirsasana is a lot about delegating the weight to the right parts of your body. It is not just the head, but also the shoulders and top part of the spine that support the entire weight of the body. Similarly, every entrepreneur has to delegate responsibilities and equip his team to perform their respective functions in order to achieve balanced growth.

3. The Sirsasana is also about consistent practice, perseverance and showing up every day on the mat. Building a business is similar where irrespective of circumstances, you have to show up every day and keep at it. And even though you may not get it right the first time, you have to have the purpose and determination to reach your goal.

4. Business is a process of wealth creation, a journey that benefits not only the entrepreneur but also the team, the society and the country at large. Hence, it is extremely important that the three must be balanced and enjoyable in the journey. Likewise, the Sirsasana is not just a goal by itself but also has many other benefits. It helps reduce the production of cortisol— the stress hormone.

Moreover, thanks to an increased blood flow to the brain, the production of dopamine and serotonin, which can help regulate mood are also secreted. These are extremely important for overall mental health and the positive energy required to build a business.

5. Though there are many physical benefits to the Sirsasana, including building leg, arm, and core strength, the key to this asana is to avoid placing weight on your head and neck. Instead, you have to let your arms and shoulders hold you up. Similarly, in business, there are some weak links that need to be managed and a core offering that is strong enough to support the entire business. Getting this right takes time and is the most critical aspect of long-term success.

Summing up, yoga is a consuming and liberating practice that helps you free yourself from the prison of your own mind. It unlocks your potential and helps you see the possibilities clearly.

The author is MD of Jumboking. Views are personal.

