Glenfiddich was founded by William Grant to fulfil a lifelong ambition of creating the 'best dram in the valley' and named 'Valley of the Deer' in Gaelic

This Women’s Day, celebrate the women in your life who are not afraid to break the stereotypes and push boundaries, and are always forging ahead. Make them these specially curated cocktail recipes on behalf of Angad Singh Gandhi, brand ambassador Glenfiddich India and celebrate their relentless spirit with world’s most awarded single malt whisky.

Here's our suggestions and how to make them:

1. Penicillin: The classic cocktail with a modern twist

Ingredients:

• Freshly squeezed lime juice 20 ml

• Freshly made ginger juice (ginger + water) 8-10 ml

• Mix of honey and water 15-20 ml

• Glenfiddich 12-year-old 60ml

• Ginger chunk/ candy

Instructions:

• Pour the ingredients into a shaker and add ice into it; shake for about 15 seconds

• Double strain the mixture into a whisky glass with ice

• Layer with a peaty whisky for an added flavour

• Garnish with ginger candy/ ginger chunk

• Ready to serve

2. Speyside Tiramisu: The dessert cocktail

Ingredients:

• Glenfiddich 12-year-old 60ml

• Chocolate Sauce 15ml

• Single cream 15ml

• Espresso shot 15ml

• Caramel syrup/ honey/ maple syrup 10ml

• Orange peel/ cinnamon

Instructions:

• In a shaker glass filled with ice pour all of the above ingredients and shake well

• Strain and serve straight up in a coupe/ martini/ margarita glass

• Garnish with orange peel/ cinnamon

• Ready to serve

3. Fiddich Fashioned: When decadent chocolate meets sophisticated coffee

Ingredients:

• Glenfiddich 12 60ml

• Honey cinnamon syrup 15 ml

• Angostura bitters

• Orange peel

Instructions:

• Recipe of Honey Cinnamon Syrup: Boil equal parts of honey and water and 2-3 cinnamon sticks in it on low sim and allow the flavour of cinnamon to get infused in the liquid

• Pour the whisky over ice in mixing glass and add the honey cinnamon syrup and 3 dashes of Angostura bitters

• Stir well and strain in a rock glass over ice

• Garnish with orange peel/ cinnamon stick

Observed on March 8 every year, International Women's Day is a global event that celebrates the achievements of women in cultural, social economic, and political fields.

The day commemorates women, who despite various challenges posed by society have proven their mettle in every sphere across the world.

This year's theme focuses on "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow," recognizing the contributions of women and girls around the world on issues such as climate change adaption, mitigation, and response to build a more sustainable future for all.

