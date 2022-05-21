International Tea Day 2022: Here are five iced-tea recipes that you need to try right now!

From the classic iced-tea to spicy lemon-ginger or jasmine flavoured, there is a plethora of flavours out there for the tea lovers

Summer means iced teas. The refreshing beverage contains a lot of ingredients that help you stay cool in the blistering Heat . One of the most popular drinks right now, iced teas in different flavours are all the rage.

Whether it's a spicy lemon-ginger or jasmine flavoured, there is a lot to explore for tea lovers. And what better occasion to do so than on International Tea Day. The occasion, which will be celebrated on 21 May, is the perfect opportunity to experiment with some new iced tea recipes.

Let’s look at some iced teas you can try out this year:

1. Classic iced tea

Everyone’s favourite, classic iced tea includes every ingredient that helps you stay cool. Besides strong and aromatic black tea leaves, the refreshing drink includes lemon, sugar, mint, and loads of ice. So next time when guests arrive at your home, you know what to serve them.

2. Iced-lemongrass green tea

This can be made using green tea leaves or green tea bags. Adding some lemongrass to the beverage gives it a citrusy punch. Add some citrus fruits to give it an additional kick.

3. Mango-peach iced tea

Mangoes are often called the 'king of fruits.' And combining it with iced tea will give you the best of both worlds. To make this drink, all you need is peach, mango, honey, and some white tea bags.

4. Lemon-ginger iced tea

Need a pick-me-up? Well, this is the perfect choice for you. Prepare a homemade lemon-ginger syrup to give your beverage a fiery flavor. You can even refrigerate it in case you don’t want to have it immediately.

5. Cherry-ginger Iced tea

Cherry with ginger - sounds a little strange right? You won’t believe how great it tastes. Apart from cherries and ginger, it also includes some exotic ingredients including jasmine, vanilla and grapefruit.

