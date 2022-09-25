International Daughters’ Day, commemorated to urge parents to appreciate and honour their daughters, is celebrated every year on the fourth Sunday of September. This special day also focuses on breaking the stigma of a boy child getting preference over a girl child. This year, the day falls on 25 September.

A child is precious, be it a girl or a boy. With this beautiful day approaching, you might have been wondering about gifting something special to your daughter. And trust us, your little one will be on cloud 9 when you give her a surprise gift on this occasion.

Here is a list of some of the amazing gifts you can give to your daughter:

A bracelet:

A bracelet is something that is often loved by girls. It won’t just make your daughter appreciate your efforts, but it will be a gift which will keep reminding her of the bonding that you two share.

Headphones:

We all love music, and there is music for every mood. Whether we are travelling in a metro or working on a tedious task, music can always uplift our mood and prevent us from getting bored. Your daughter will definitely thank you if you gift her headphones.

A book (or an E-book):

What can be a better way to celebrate International Daughters’ Day than investing in the education of your daughter? There are many great books out there related to financial education, self-development, psychology, etc. which will expand the mind of your little one and help her do better in her life or career.

A bag:

Your daughter must be having a lot of things that she has to carry with her, like books, laptop and project files. A beautiful and good quality bag can be very beneficial for her.

A dress:

A beautiful dress can bring a big smile on the face of your daughter. Who doesn’t like being fashionable? Everyone likes to wear stylish dresses, be it a boy or a girl. If you are having a hard time figuring out what your daughter’s fashion choice is, then you can even ask her about it.

Wish you a very happy International Daughters’ Day!

