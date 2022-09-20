Intermittent fasting is a popular health and fitness trend nowadays. A lot of people follow the concept, but irregular meal timings, and eating habits often do more harm than good.

Intermittent fasting, if not done correctly can adversely affect the body. This practice involves entirely or partially refraining from eating for a set period of time in the day. Here are some of the common mistakes that people make while trying intermittent fasting:

1. Having a low-calorie diet:

Consuming low calories in a day can have side effects. If you are not eating an adequate amount of calories in your eating window, you may not lose weight. In fact, instead there might be a weight gain as eating less mostly makes you eat more than the required number of calories in your next eating window. This is because you are hungry and the body also stores food to protect it, and it then tries to reserve extra calories as fat instead of lean muscle.

2. Using it as an excuse to eat unhealthy food:

If you perceive fasting as a way to consume extra calories and eat more unhealthy food, it will cancel out the health benefits of the practice.

3. Choosing the wrong plan:

There are different kinds of intermittent fasting plans. You must choose the one that you can easily follow. Just because someone you know is following a particular plan, does not mean you should also adopt it. This increases the chances of your abandoning the routine. Evaluate your daily routine and then make the right decision.

4. Drinking less water:

Early in a fast, as your body uses glycogen (a form of sugar present in the body), you’ll actually be releasing water into your bloodstream. But after your glycogen stores are completely used, your body won’t have those carbohydrates and water to depend upon, so extra hydration assumes greater significance.

5. Lesser protein intake:

Protein is extremely important for muscle mass, strength and it is even beneficial for bone health. So, consumption of protein in your eating window should be adequate because it keeps you full while fasting, thereby regulating your calorie intake.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.