Instead of taking detox smoothies, avoid these food toxins to maintain your health

You may have come across several 'detox' diets that promise to cleanse your body from within and return your body to its healthy self. However, nutritionist Simrun Chopra’s latest Instagram Reel talks about how one should not rely too much on such detox fads. Chopra revealed some of the food toxins that one should avoid in order to maintain their health.

“With all the ‘detox plans’ out there here is a reminder that your liver and kidneys detox your body. If they aren’t working properly you need an ER not a smoothie,” she mentioned in the Instagram Reel caption. Chopra also listed some of the known toxins in food that one should avoid. She also mentioned that these are toxic on continuous use and maybe not so much when consumed once in a while.

The first food toxin listed by Chopra was BPA and BPS which is found mostly in plastic containers and lining inside metal cans. She cautions that BPA and BPS can disrupt regular hormonal health. She also added that a lot of research on hormones is on rats but it is best to keep this to a minimum. “Just opt for a steel or glass bottle for daily use. Switch your tiffins and container too,” suggested Chopra.

The next food toxin that should be consumed in limited amounts is high fructose corn syrup. The nutritionist mentions that it is listed in most labels and when consumed in excess, it is linked to many issues including type 2 diabetes, fatty liver, obesity. High fructose corn syrup is mostly found in processed and packaged foods, and spreads.

The third food toxin listed by Chopra was mercury in fish. “While fish is very healthy, look for fish low in mercury,” advised the social media influencer. She also added that one the most common fish that may have high mercury is the basa fish, which should not be confused with sea bass or bhetki. Besides Basa fish, King mackerel and swordfish are also considered to have high levels of mercury, according to Chopra. The nutritionist informs her digital followers that mercury is a neurotoxin that can damage nerves and the brain.

Artificial Trans Fats also happen to be one of the food toxins that can be found in corn oil, soybean oils mostly in processed snack food and baked goods, margarine. This food toxin affects the heart. “They are more that are genotoxic: the effect of our genes meaning they work in the DNA and may cause mutations etc. Probably the most dangerous,” warns Chopra.

