Many of us enjoy smoke from a roaring fire or the scent of a cigar. Smoke smells quickly become annoying as the time passes and when they linger in your house and go deep into home furnishings. When you have a pesky cigarette odour, all over your rental property, it can really put you off. The smoke particles need to be removed by cleaning since smoke particles tend to enter the smallest cracks and areas. There are chances that you may still have lingering odours even after you clean your house from top to bottom.

Here are some of the things that can help you get rid of smoke:

Increase the ventilation: Open the windows and doors of your house to increase the airflow in the room when you encounter smoke smells (unless the cause of the smoke is outside the house). Turn on ceiling fans so that the air flow helps to get the smoke outside the room.

Machine wash your clothes: Wash your washer-safe curtains, cushion covers, pillow covers, sofa covers, and linens in the machine. You should be doing one wash cycle with 5 cups of white vinegar and then the second cycle with normal detergent. Let them air dry outside till the house gets cleaned.

Get rid of the smoke affected items: You should clean your home of items that have absorbed the bad smell. This may include furniture, books, bedding, and clothes. Place them in the sun for a few hours. If you do this and the smell still persists, it may be time to replace those things entirely.

Use baking soda: Sprinkle dry baking soda on the furniture and carpets. Work it lightly using a soft-bristled brush. Let it stay for at least four hour before vacuuming it away.

Use activated charcoal: Charcoal is often used as a detoxifying agent but is also a natural odour absorbent. Place bowls of activated charcoal around your room and this may help to absorb the smoke odours.

