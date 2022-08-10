Include this fruit packed with antioxidant, anti-cancerous properties in your diet

Nutritionist Loveneet Batra enlightened her followers with a type of fruit that we rarely see in the market. Batra encouraged her followers to include mangosteen in their diet

Including fruits of different varieties into our diet is one way of ensuring that we get our daily dose of nutrients. In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Loveneet Batra enlightened her followers with a type of fruit that we rarely see in the market. Batra encouraged her followers to include mangosteen in their diet.

Do not be mistaken by its name because mangosteen is much different from mango. Batra informed her followers that mangosteen is a fruit with a purple-coloured covering and a fleshy white-coloured part inside. The fruit is a powerhouse of several health benefits.

She mentioned in the Instagram caption, mangosteen slows down aging. The fruit is a powerhouse of an antioxidant called catechin, which is also present in green tea. According to Batra, this molecule protects healthy cells in the skin from deterioration and promotes the flow of blood and nutrients to the skin cells.

Mangosteen is also full of anti-cancerous properties. She mentions that there are specific plant compounds in mangosteen including xanthones that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, which may help fight the development and spread of cancerous cells.

Consumption of mangosteen is also said to support blood sugar control. Presence of Xanthone compounds in mangosteen may help maintain healthy blood sugar levels. “The fruit is also a good source of fibre, a nutrient that can help stabilise blood sugar and improve diabetes control,” said Batra. Combination of the xanthone and fibre contents in mangosteen may help balance blood sugar as well.

The nutritionist also informed in her latest Instagram post that mangosteen also boosts Immunity. The fruit is packed with xanthones, which support many vital functions of the body, including immune health. It is also a good source of vitamin C, which helps scavenge harmful, pro-inflammatory free radicals that can cause illness.

So, include this fruit in your diet and see the results!

