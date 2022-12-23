The year 2023 is almost here, and people are already getting excited for the new year. You might have already set some goals that you want to achieve in the upcoming year. Many of us make resolutions for the New Year, however, not all of us follow them. According to Verywell Mind, most surveys indicate that the majority of individuals fail to stick to their New Year’s resolutions for long. However, a 2020 study revealed that 55 percent of the participants reported that they were successful in sustaining resolutions after a year. Sustaining your resolutions for the New Year is possible with the help of some strategies.

Here are some great tips for sticking to your New Year’s resolutions:

Put your time into planning

Planning your resolution is very crucial. You need to be very clear about what you want and how you are going to achieve it. Writing down a detailed plan can help you in sticking to your goal. You need to take into account some factors that may become a hurdle in achieving your target.

Select just one goal

Richard Wiseman, professor of psychology at Hertfordshire University, has advised to pick just one resolution. He suggested that you should select just one goal and focus your energies on it. Having a lot of different objectives can be daunting. Focusing on just one goal can increase your odds of achieving it.

Begin with small steps

People often try to achieve too much too fast, and this can lead their resolutions to fail. So, start with small steps that will ultimately help you in achieving your larger goal.

Involve your friends

You can involve your like-minded friends or family members in your journey. This will most likely keep you motivated towards your targets.

Avoid the repetition of past failures

If you have tried a strategy before and failed, then you replace it with a new one. Wiseman told The Guardian that if people have tried a strategy already and failed, then their self-belief is going to be low. So, make sure that you evaluate your previous results and avoid the mistakes you have made in the past.

