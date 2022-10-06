How to cure an upset stomach at home? Here are five natural remedies
Stomach ache that happens because of infections causes a lot of discomfort. Abdominal pain that is one of the major causes of stomach ache may be due to more common causes like gas, indigestion and diarrhoea
Upset stomach or indigestion is extremely common nowadays. People suffer from stomach infection due to different causative factors. Stomach ache that happens because of such infections causes a lot of discomfort. Abdominal pain that is one of the major causes of stomach ache may be due to more common causes like gas, indigestion and diarrhoea. Infectious illnesses like flu may also lead to abdominal pain.
Here are some of the home remedies that can help you deal with it:
1. Ginger: From pain to nausea, ginger is considered to be an effective cure for all. Studies have shown that ginger can be a very effective treatment for some types of stomach problems. It has anti-inflammatory properties. Ginger chews and supplements are very easy to take, while many people prefer their ginger in beverage form, the most common being ginger tea.
2. Make a drink of baking Soda and lemon: It is one of the best options for indigestion. Mix lemon juice in water with a pinch of baking soda and drink it to resolve digestive complaints. The drink leads to a production of carbonic acid in the stomach, leading to a reduction of indigestion and gas. The acid in lemon also helps to reduce the acid secretion in your stomach.
3. Apple cider vinegar: Try to take a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to neutralise an upset stomach. You can also mix a tablespoon with a cup of water and a teaspoon of honey. Sip it slowly.
4. Banana: Bananas include various vitamins, folate, and potassium. It helps to reduce the acids in the stomach and even gives a soothing relief from hyperacidity. Bananas also help in adding bulk to loose stools that can alleviate diarrhoea.
5. Peppermint: Peppermint is often referred to as a helpful fix for nausea and upset stomach because of the presence of menthol in its leaves which acts as a natural analgesic, or pain reliever.
