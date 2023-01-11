In a fast-paced lifestyle, our hair usually goes through a lot on a daily basis. Our hectic schedules, unhealthy eating habits, pollution, and stress lead to hair woes like premature greying, hair fall, and hair thinning. Over the years, onion juice has been considered to be very useful for treating hair loss, and other hair-related problems. Onion is rich in elements that fight fungus and bacteria, and can help keep your hair infection free and even improve hair growth. Onion also helps in preventing hair loss and dandruff and maintaining a good scalp health.

Here is how onions are beneficial for our hair:

Promotes hair growth: It has been found that onions promote hair growth by providing hair follicles with more nourishment. It hydrates our hair and scalp, and promotes hair growth. Sulfur in onion juice helps to prevent hair loss and breakage.

Prevent premature growing of hair: Onion juice has an antioxidant compound called catalase that helps in reducing hydrogen peroxide at the root of our hair. Hydrogen peroxide can lead to graying of hair so by reducing its level you may prevent greying of hair.

Controls Dandruff: It can be hard to get rid of common dandruff. A fungal infection can also lead to dandruff. This makes your scalp itchy and dry. Onion has antimicrobial and anti-fungal properties, onion juice reduces the growth of fungi and bacteria that cause dandruff.

Moisturises Dry Scalp: The different micronutrients in onion juice help to strengthen fragile and damaged hair. In addition, onions are known for anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help in increasing blood flow to the hair roots.

Adds shine to hair: One of the well-known benefits of onion on hair is that it nourishes our roots and revitalises our scalp. It also helps to improve the blood circulation in the scalp. Onion is also said to give a shiny texture to our hair length.

