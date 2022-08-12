How is garlic beneficial for health? Know ways to include it in your diet

Garlic naturally reduces the triglyceride level in the body and improves heart health, boosts immunity and easily manages diabetes

Garlic is a potent herb with a number of health benefits. It is an active ingredient that may help to prevent certain cancers, lower your heart disease risk and even boost your immune system. One cannot deny the fact that garlic is an integral part of the Indian cuisine and could be beneficial for your health for a number of reasons. Even according to Ayurveda, garlic naturally reduces the triglyceride level in the body and improves heart health, boosts immunity and easily manages diabetes. The piquant aroma and strong taste of garlic is not very pleasant to eat raw. So, here are a few ways to derive maximum benefits of garlic and consume garlic in the right way.

Garlic can be enjoyed both raw and cooked. Raw garlic is often added to dressings, dips, and sauces like pesto or aioli. Raw garlic retains more beneficial compounds than cooked garlic and improves different aspects of your health.

Here are some of the benefits:

1. Garlic oil is believed to be an anti-inflammatory: If you are having sore and inflamed joints or muscles, rub garlic oil over them. It is even recommended to help prevent arthritis.

2. May help to live longer: Garlic helps to improve the length of our lifespan and basically becomes impossible to be proven. But given the beneficial effects on important risk conditions like blood pressure, it makes sense that garlic may help you in living a longer life. This is because it helps to fight infections that can help you stay healthy for longer.

3. Helps to detoxify the body: At high doses, the sulfur compounds in garlic are believed to protect us against organ damage from heavy metal toxicity.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra highlighted the benefits of garlic in her recent Instagram post. She termed it a wonder drug for its ability to help lower your blood pressure levels.

Some of the ways to include garlic in your diet:

1. Adding to soup: You may top a humble bowl of soup with some burnt garlics to make it taste more delicious. For preparing burnt garlic, you need to heat a pan with some oil and then fry a handful of chopped garlic till it is golden brown in colour.

2. Include it in your roti or paratha: You may add a handful of garlic to the roti or paratha dough and make them even more flavourful.

3. Add it in pickle: One of the best ways to include the herb in your diet is by preparing garlic pickle. Have it with your meal to make it taste even better.

