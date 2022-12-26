Music is something that is enjoyed by almost all of us. Be it a good day or a bad day, we all play songs from our playlists that suit our mood. When we are in a good mood, music intensifies our joy. On the other hand, it calms us down when we feel sad. Music has the ability to counter negative emotions and uplift our mood. So, there is no wonder that it can be used for therapy. Be it during traveling, studying, or driving, music always helps us in fighting boredom. According to John Hopkins Medicine, listening to music can help in reducing the blood pressure, anxiety, and pain. Music also improves sleep quality, mental alertness, mood, and memory.

The common practices that are included in a music therapy are:

Dancing and singing to your favourite song.

Writing the lyrics of your own song.

Producing instrumentals and musical beats.

Having a talk about music with others.

Playing an instrument.

Here are the top 5 benefits of music therapy:

It reduces stress.

Music therapy is a natural method of reducing stress. Calming melodies slow down your thoughts, while harder genres can help in relieving pent-up frustration.

It helps in exercising.

The brain’s area responsible for controlling movement is immediately stimulated when you listen to music. This is the reason you get urges to move or dance when you listen to your favourite song. It also enables you to synchronise repetitive movements causing an increase in your heart beat. Music helps you in improving your energy levels. So, listening to your favourite music while exercising can be a really good idea.

It helps in improving memory.

Music is also known for improving memory. It is a great tool for stimulating memories, and this is one of the ways through which music therapy helps dementia according to Vera Music.

It can help in the improvement of mental health.

Music therapy can help in fighting mental illnesses like depression and anxiety. Music improves communication and allows one to explore negative feelings. One of the common symptoms of anxiety include heart palpitations. Music reduces blood pressure, which has an effect on your heartbreak. So, music can help slow down your heart and enable you to feel calmer.

It causes improvement in cognition.

Listening to music activates the part of the brain related to emotion, reasoning, and speech. So, music therapy is a nice technique for improving cognition.

