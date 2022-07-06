How are olives beneficial for health? Celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra explains

Olives are known for their anti-oxidant properties that help fight oxidative stress and prevent the disruption of cell components like lipids, DNA and protein

Olives are small, oval fruits with a high concentration of vitamin E. They come in black and green varieties depending on when they are picked. Traditionally grown across the Mediterranean, olives are beneficial to the heart and may also help to fight off osteoporosis and cancer. The healthy fats found in olives are used for extracting olive oil. They are a common ingredient in sandwiches and salads.

Its taste differs depending on their variety, olives are commonly labelled by country like it may be Spanish or Greek or one may buy them with a variety name, such as Kalamata.

Olives are known for their anti-oxidant properties that help to fight oxidative stress and prevent the disruption of cell components like lipids, DNA and protein. It can also prevent cell damage on a whole, which can otherwise cause inflammation, diabetes, or even cancer.

Celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently took to Instagram and shared about the benefits of Olives along with an image of this powerful fruit.

Ultimate heart healthy snack - High Cholesterol and blood pressure can both cause heart disease. Oleic acid, the fatty acid present in olives, is linked to the improvement of heart health. It may help in regulating cholesterol levels and also protect LDL (bad) cholesterol from oxidation.

Help regulate appetite - Olives can help in controlling your appetite. This is due to the monounsaturated fatty acids present in healthy olives, which slows the digestion process and stimulates the cholecystokinin hormone. This sends messages of fullness to the brain.

Support skin health - Olives are rich in tocopherols (Vitamin E) and tocotrienols that help to support the immune system, cell function and skin health. Vitamin E is believed to protect skin from ultraviolet radiation, thus defending it against skin cancer and premature aging.

Works well for arthritis - Olives have anti-inflammatory compounds called oleocanthal which prevent the formation of inflammatory COX-1 and COX-2 enzymes. These enzymes could be the cause of diseases like arthritis and type-2 diabetes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.