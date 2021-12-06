Horoscope Today, 6 December: Check daily astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope Today News, 6 December, 2021: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read your daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

The daily horoscope for you is right here. As the new week begins, this Monday, December 6 will see the Moon entering its Waxing Crescent Phase which is the first phase after the New Moon.

Post the last solar eclipse of 2021, under this waxing crescent phase of the Moon, all the zodiac signs need to muster a lot of enthusiasm and approach the day with renewed vigor.

An opportunity for exploration and a surge of optimism are set to be experienced by some of the zodiac signs. It is advisable to have a calm mind and address everything with a composed mind. Diligence and focus would be keys to get through the low phases.

Aries: (21 March – 19 April)-

It's an appropriate day for Aries to initiate a new work. Your characteristic amiable nature will prove extremely inspiring for many. As your financial status keeps improving and growing strong, it's a great time to plan investments. Under the lunar effect in the Monday's sky, refrain from taking risks in business ventures. Do let your involvement in religious activities continue to flourish.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May)-

Today, be mindful of your partner's feelings. Deal with your relationship cautiously, and refrain from confrontations. You can expect a stalled case to gain momentum under the moon's effect. It is not a good time to blindly trust anyone. Be prepared to not get sufficient support at your workplace. Also, those that are diabetic, need to more carefully watch your health. Don't let the stress get better of you.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June) –

Gear up to enjoy a romantic and gratifying time with your partner. The potent lunar effect is going to align your finances, accomplishments and business ventures in your favor. As the income of employed people increases, you will find yourself at peace today. Opportunities of meeting new, important people cannot be ruled out. Your friend circle will grow and all issues will be sorted out.

Cancer: (21 June 21- 22 July)-

Monday's sky is set to usher in a considerably huge project for you. Relationship with your partner will be strengthened. Your receptive and hardworking nature will help you gain a reputation in society today. As you earn repute, chances of jealous people criticizing you, will also increase, today. Refrain from complicating situations and try to adopt practical solutions when faced with complex issues. Do take care of your health.

Leo: (23 July 23- 23 August)-

As the Moon enters its first phase after the new moon, Leos will find a smooth workflow in everything that you do. You will spend a great time with children and your loved ones. For the ones in marketing, expect to taste success, today. Chances of meeting your close friends are high. Today will be an amazing time for you, both professionally and personally. Look forward to a good property deal.

Virgo: (23 August – 22 September)-

The universe is aligning peace and harmony at your home front. Expect and plan to carry out significant changes in your business. The weather changes can impact your health and mood. Stay calm as random, pessimistic thoughts and anxiety plague you. Avoid lending money, today.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October)-

Under today's sky, the potent effect of the Moon brings in the hope of success at work.

The universe ushers in the blessings of your parents along with new responsibilities. Construction related work might draw your attention. Your day is likely to be spent visiting religious places, and social functions.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November)-

A highly favorable day for Scorpions as your political connections will grow strong, and you will find cordiality ruling the day. The lunar effect will bring about satisfactory results for students.

A word of caution for those with dental problems. Take special care of your teeth and throat. Also, if you get troubled by worries, and disputes, do spend time meditating.

Sagittarius: (22 November 22- 21 December)-

For Saggitarians, the universe has planned a great time. It feels that the time has come for people to appreciate Saggitarians' behavior. News of ancestral property expanding cannot be ruled out. Today's potent Moon will open up new avenues of income for you. You might get a much-awaited transfer in your current job. The planetary positions are perfect to treat you with a lovely day. You will be in a great mood today.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January)-

Get ready to put in your hundred percent at work. Professionally and personally, try to be focused, and maintain a healthy work-life balance. The day is suitable for investments only after thorough research.

Avoid getting into fights with your spouse. Muscle pain might trigger, so prioritize health.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February)-

Chances of getting marriage proposals are high for the ones looking for a suitable match. The planetary positions are superb for the ones associated with writing. Creative outbursts are predicted. The lunar effect will ensure romance is in the air. Lovers will have a great time. Engineering students might get their desired job. The universe is aiming to rekindle old memories.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March)-

Today's lunar position will fetch you great success at work. As you go through the day, don't refrain from expressing your love and appreciation for near and dear ones. Feel free to seek the opinion of elders. The universe has been kind to get your work flow smoothly. Those that are in the wedding business, will be blessed with many big contracts.

