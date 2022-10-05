Horoscope today, 5 October 2022: Check how the stars are aligned for you this Dussehra

Are you eager to know how the auspicious day of Vijayadashami will go for you? Find out here. The day is perfect for Taurus to pay their old debts. Geminis should find new ways to calm their mind by practising yoga. Cancerians will be more assertive. Aries should respect other people’s boundaries and opinions. Their social circle will also increase under Wednesday’s skies. Leos will have a hectic day at work and nothing will go as planned. It’s a good time for Virgos to hang out with friends. Scorpios will have a rough start today. Check what’s in store for you this Wednesday, 5 October:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Be mindful and respect other people’s boundaries. Today you will focus on practical and productive scenarios. Your family members will agree with your opinions. Those who are single will be attracted to someone they know well. Your social circle will increase.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): There will be a strong connection between you and someone special today. Good vibes will flow in your life giving you the ability to make smart choices. The day is perfect for paying old debts. You will be admired in your social circle.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Fears and anxieties could hold you back from following your dreams. So, make it important that you find new ways to calm your soul. Your enemies will spread misinformation about you. Practice yoga daily.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): It is good if you keep a low profile today. The vibes around you will put you in a philosophical and introspective mood. Today is a good day for working on any projects you have kept in your mind for too long. You will be more assertive today.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Any important work will not go as planned. It may not be the best time to ask your boss for time off or a raise. Take time to catch up with your online correspondence and social media pages. Keep a positive attitude at work.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): The day will inspire you to chase your dreams. So, be focused and confident in all that you do. Be sure to get something healthy for dinner. It is a good time to hang out with your buddies. Spend more time with family than on social media.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Try and compromise with others. Be kind and polite to people who are older than you. Avoid anyone who tends to grate on your nerves. You will find it hard to achieve your goals with your limited resources. Look out for people who can help and guide you at work.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Your day could get off to a rough start, but try to stay calm and composed. A morning walk or meditation session will help you regain control of your mood. It’s a great day for speaking your mind and taking action. Do not be afraid to disagree with influential people.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You might be overly critical of others without even realising it. Do not put unreasonable demands on yourself or the people around you. The universe today can trigger mental blocks, especially when it comes to work and your daily tasks. Open up to possibilities of romance and passion.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): You might wake up feeling moody or irritated. However, the good vibes around you will provide you with a morale boost. You will find satisfaction at work. Cast a critical eye on your relationships today. Remember to be compassionate with everyone.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Your home may feel a bit chaotic this morning. It’s going to be an easy day for you today. Keep a close watch on the behaviour of your close ones. You could discuss important issues with your family.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Be mindful of your words, lest you blurt something out that you might regret saying later. You will start your hindered work again. Travel is on the cards. Those looking to get married will tie the knot very soon.

