Horoscope Today, 29 December Check daily astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope Today News, 29 December 2021: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read your daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

The daily horoscope for you is right here. Most zodiac signs will look forward to relax and unwind after the holiday season. Under Wednesday skies, Geminis will indulge in self-care while Virgos will focus on exercise to maintain their health. While Libras will decompress during the evening, Scorpios will enjoy a sweet slumber on Wednesday night.

With the New Year coming in a few days, remember to be thankful and express gratitude for all that you have received during this year. Check your astrological predictions for today here:

Aries (21 March to 19 April)

Tension within your friendships could be lurking around as Scorpio forms a harsh T-square with the rebellious Uranus. Try to stay away from political debates and conflicts during the day or else it could result in some serious fall outs. Focus on your career and finances, as good news related to your professional life is surely on its way.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May)

You will be tempted to stay late in bed today, so do not pressurize yourself to keep up with the appointments you have made. By the afternoon, you will be all set to handle businesses and prepare for work. Things could get a bit chaotic, but you will be relieved from your stressful day as the night approaches, blowing away all your tension like a bad dream.

Gemini (21 May- 20 June)

Dear Gemini, you might feel emotionally and physically exhausted in the morning, so remember to take care of yourself. Take time to replenish your energy levels and pamper yourself by indulging in little treats. The cosmos have created an atmosphere which is great for deepening bonds, so spend some quality time with your special someone.

Cancer (21 June 21- 22 July)

Do not let judgmental families, friends or co-workers dampen your spirit. People might bring up your insecurities but take a pledge to embrace your true self, even if things seem to be messy. Give no one the power to bring you down, even when nothing works in your stride. By the evening, channel your artistic side to unwind yourself from the tensions of the day.

Leo (23 July-22 August)

While spending family time has been on the cards lately, things can tense up a bit today on the personal front. Go for a long walk or a brunch with someone you can air your grievances to. The afternoon will kick in a different mood, as Mercury and Venus’ alliance will help in taking care of all the rough patches that have manifested in your relationships during the day.

Virgo (23 August-22 September)

The holidays have messed up your routine to quite an extent, disturbing your sleep and exercise schedules. Include healthy nutrients in your breakfast and diet today to elevate your energy levels. Physical exercises always help to energise the body, so remember to exercise before the day ends. As the evening approaches, a romantic vibe will be filled in the air, so connect with your love or practice some self-care.

Libra (23 September-22 October)

Season sales and discounts will make you spend, but do not go overboard right now. Stick to your budget today and use your morning time to handle personal errands or answer an email. You can treat yourself by spending a little during the day. By evening, decompress, relax and rejuvenate yourself to banish all the physical stress that has gathered over the holidays.

Scorpio (23 October-21 November)

As the Moon soars through your sign, your intuition and emotional sensitivities will be heightened. If you have been ignoring self-care, today could unfortunately spell trouble for you. Take some time alone to recharge and clear your head, as feeling rundown could also strain your close relationships. Spend the morning in solitude and the afternoon with your loved ones. Do not worry about how your day went, as the night will bring a good night's sleep your way.

Sagittarius (22 November-21 December)

The cosmos could make you feel out of control today, but remember to stay grounded so that your mind does not play tricks with you. The position of the planets will help you process your emotions in a healthy way. Heal yourself by staying at home and indulging in self-care.

Capricorn (22 December- 19 January)

People will project their insecurities and personal issues onto you. Take everything in stride and do not let these bad vibes bring you down. Friends will look up to you for help and support, but try not to drain yourself by giving away all the good energy. Catch up on social media during the night to unwind yourself from all that you have gone through during the day.

Aquarius (20 January- 18 February)

Frustrations within home and professional life will stir up today. You will want more time to pursue professional goals and cut down on time devoted to domestic duties. Muscle through responsibilities that need immediate attention. However, keep aside those tasks that can be handled on another day. Say no when you are not ready to take additional work and do not feel sorry for setting boundaries.

Pisces (19 February to 20 March)

You will experience a spiritual disconnection today and trusting your instinct will only get harder. Keep a logical approach till the afternoon. Past lunchtime, the vibes will begin to change and you will feel connected to the universe once again. If the disconnected vibes linger, use the energy to journal or pull out tarot cards for yourself.

