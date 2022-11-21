Read your horoscope for this Monday! Aries may take some time to shake off their fatigue this morning. Taurus should maintain their harmonious nature. They may get overwhelmed, especially if their electronic devices and social media makes them lose track of time. Cancerians may feel disturbed due to their emotionally intense dreams. They should add some drama to their wardrobe today. Libras should invest in their health today and nurture their body for the work week ahead. Capricorns should not overshare their plans for success or professional ambitions. Pisces should be cautious about their obsessive behaviours. Check what the day holds for you on 21 November:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): You may take some time to shake off your fatigue this morning but your tiredness will go away by midmorning. The cosmic climate will bring a cleansing and transformative energy. You will feel empowered. Try to focus on balance and equality within your most intimate relationships,

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Try to maintain your harmonious nature in the morning. You may get overwhelmed, especially if your electronic devices and social media make you lose track of time. You should open your heart and engage in romance and self-care.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Try not to let your ego have an impact on you. You will get an opportunity to focus on your tasks for the day. You will be an efficient worker and will kick off the workweek well, making you feel motivated and energised. Take care of your health, eat well and stay hydrated.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You may feel disturbed due to your emotionally intense dreams. You will be like yourself by mid-morning. Add some drama to your wardrobe today. Schedule a date or dinner with your besties once you have wrapped up work for the day, as your heart will require companionship and meaningful connections.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Be careful about passing any snippy comments about others in the morning. This cosmic climate may make you feel overwhelmed, though taking it out on others will not make your situation easier. Let love enter your life through compassionate partners and supportive friends. Lie low at home to recharge yourself.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Don’t fall for targeted ads or online sales in the morning or you may end up spending a bit too much. You will reclaim your mental clarity and pragmatic disposition later. Though you can shop, make sure to calculate your budget first.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): You should invest in your health today. Nurture your body for the work week ahead. This cosmic climate will be great for working on creative projects that have been pending for a long period of time. This will help you to be efficient while having fun.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): You will be more energised and ambitious and may feel overwhelmed by your ideas and dreams. Set big goals for yourself. Your popularity could increase today. Ask for support if you need it. Focus on your own self.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Be careful about who you connect with right now. Guarding yourself against the thoughts and emotions of others will be even more challenging. Take time to recharge and unwind after the busy weekend you had.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Do not overshare your plans for success or professional ambitions. People could be jealous of you and your words could inspire your frenemies to plot against you by putting obstacles in your path. However, by mid-morning, you will find a supportive network of peers. You should plan a group gathering and showcase your leadership skills.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Your unpleasant dreams could get triggered. You should take a step back from your emotions and focus on your professional ambitions and the path toward success.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Be cautious about your obsessive behaviours in the morning. You will get too caught up in your own agenda and may lose touch with your surroundings. You will be at peace by mid-morning. Positive thinking will play an important role in your happiness.

