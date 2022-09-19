Horoscope today, 20 September 2022: Check how the stars are aligned for you on Tuesday

Here’s what the stars have to say for you today!

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): A desire for control could shut you down emotionally this morning. You may calm down later but do not bury your feelings so deeply that you forget about processing them later. You will manage your emotions in healthy ways and will be required to structure your day in order to focus on your tasks.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Your spirituality might help you to find clarity today. Face your fears and anxieties confidently as doing so will give you an opportunity to let go of them. You will bring out your playful side as the day passes. You will be excited about celebrating an achievement but are advised to keep a party at home.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): You may be a little more intense than you realise today. You may get a taste of power but avoid being pushy with your agenda. You will ground and honor your emotions and appreciate the beauty of the present. You will be in a warm yet chatty mood that’s perfect for socializing with your near and dear ones.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Troubles within your love life or romantic disappointment could turn your mood off this morning. You might turn obsessive and would want to avoid checking out your exes or current crush online. You will get more productive as the day progresses. A boost in your popularity will give you some much-needed distractions. Your energy will get stabilized later in the afternoon and you will be able to connect with the present.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You may be too hard on yourself in the morning. Don’t wallow in depressive thoughts about being imperfect or shy. You need to understand that every mistake you make provides an opportunity to learn. You may reclaim your joy as long as you express gratitude and acknowledge your blessings. Your mood will get better in the afternoon.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Your social sphere this morning may not be very active. Be cautious about emotional traps and triggering discussions, and avoid getting involved into any malicious drama that is not related to you. You will be guided towards more positive interactions later in the day.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): You will focus more on your professional growth today. The cosmic climate will permit you to handle your daily tasks easily. Your desire for social interaction will get activated later in the day. You may use this as an excuse to spend some time away from home, even if it’s just for a quick bite with your best friend.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Your words will be more valued this morning. While this cosmic climate will provide you with an opportunity to share profound new insights, you may want to avoid sharing them right away, as people may think that you are a little intense. You will get relaxed after a light banter with your friends and colleagues. Your mood will become more serious in the afternoon and you will focus on your professional ambitions.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You’ll be authoritative today. These vibes will be perfect for making an impression on the professional front. You will try to ensure that you are carrying yourself in a refined and composed manner. This will lighten up later and you will impress other people with your charm.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): You will be in a battle with your own emotions this morning. There might be a disconnect between what your heart desires and what is good for you. But you will later engage in your spiritual side.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): You will make some changes today and even gain awareness about some unhealthy behaviors or patterns. You will get opportunities for growth and self-improvement. Remember to value yourself at present and do not lose sight of what you hope to achieve. The day is perfect for self-care, romance, and finding balance.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): A few haters may show their feelings today but do not let them pull you down. You will try to avoid negativity and focus on your goals.

