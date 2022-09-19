Scorpios will appreciate the people they love. Sagittarius should avoid being defensive over their pride. Most of the zodiac signs should trust themselves. Check what your fortune has in store for you this Monday, 19 September

Aries (21 March – 19 April): There will be a lot of confusion passing through your mind today. You may be able to plan out your future. There will be issues if you permit emotional turmoil or fears to hold you back. Surprises will find you this afternoon and it may be an unexpected gift or a new admirer.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Old wounds may stop you from walking into the future today. Avoid letting your past influence your present in negative ways. Luckily, the things will be better for you in the afternoon and inspire you to unapologetically be yourself.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Don’t feel inferior because of other people’s success. A positive attitude will help you plan the road ahead, allowing you to achieve a great goal you have set for yourself. Appreciate your surroundings as you get blessed with rare moments of beauty and spiritual surprises. Indulge in luxury at the end of the day.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): A sense of destiny will be there in the air this morning. Take guidance from people you admire, especially if you’ve been facing problems in seeing the path ahead with clarity. Good news may reach your ears this afternoon when Luna moves into Venus and Uranus, giving you a reason to find joy and celebrate life. New friendships may also develop under this cosmic climate, though you’ll have to be ready to be open and accepting of others, even if their views are wild or unconventional.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): Your cosmic climate will permit you to fly under the radar today. This will put you in a quiet mood, though you will be able to maintain your ability to witness the beauty within this world. However, the day will lighten this afternoon and it will be a good time to temporarily let your guard down and indulge in some fun and even a bit of flirting. Plan to take some time for solitude before the day ends, giving you ways to soothe and comfort your soul.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): You may be blessed with new connections that may prove to be fruitful down the line. You may not want to rekindle your old relationships. Consider spending an evening improving your image online, reflect on your old posts or photographs that do not show the image you are hoping to project.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Do take a stand for yourself professionally today. You will have an edge when it comes to doing negotiations, investments, and striking new clients or partnerships. You should follow your career instincts and boldly make a move forward. You may choose to unwind and enjoy an evening at home.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): You will get a feeling that the universe is on your side today. This will elevate your manifestation skills. You will be reminded of the beauty that exists within love and friendship. As a result, you will appreciate the people you love. Meditate and appreciate your blessings before the day ends.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): Try not to get trapped in any power struggles. Don’t let your ego have a negative impact on you. Avoid being defensive over your pride. The atmosphere in the afternoon will lighten, this would help to keep you grounded.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You will be a bit emotional in the morning but this will go away if you lean into love and try to express yourself. Afternoon will be a good time to flirt and be admired. Prioritise your sense of balance and indulge in some self care at home.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You will be disorganised this morning and you will have to spend time putting things back in order. You will be dealing with a past pain of yours and draw strength from your own heart. Take care of yourself at home.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): You will fully embrace yourself today. Don’t think much about your choices. Your artistic temperament will flourish. Love may manifest unexpectedly. Engage in your favourite hobbies as that will provide comfort to your heart.

