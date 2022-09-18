Taurus should refrain from sharing their feelings with others. It is time for Cancerians to prioritise their needs. Libras could face problems in their love life. Check what your stars have to say for you this Sunday, 18 September

Here is how your stars are lined up for you this Sunday.

Aries will be emotional and sensitive today and should make efforts to understand others.

Taurus should refrain from sharing their feelings with people they don’t know well.

It is time for Cancerians to prioritise their own needs.

There may be problems in the love life of Libras. Some sun signs may not find peace. Others might feel insecure about their qualities.

Aquarius will feel empowered to transform themselves. Meditation will help others gain stability.

Check what your stars have to say for you this Sunday, 18 September:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You will be emotional and sensitive today. If you get into a conflict with someone you love, deal with the situation in a diplomatic way. Make your best effort to understand others’ positions. Luckily, a warm energy will enter your home, making it a good time to get cozy indoors.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You will be extremely emotional today and may over share your feelings. It is important that you guard your secrets against anyone who may later use them against you later. You will however overcome your emotionally vulnerable stage later in the evening.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Be cautious about who you confide in today and avoid engaging in any gossip today. You may speak ill of someone else, which is likely to have a negative impact on you later. You will be able to focus on healing yourself through nature and may even indulge in a bit of luxury, making it a great time for pampering and spoiling yourself. Cleaning your house will give you a sense of satisfaction.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): You will feel emotionally depleted or closed off, especially if professional responsibilities are interfering with your self-care time. Prioritise your needs on the weekend. There will be excitement in your love life later in the day, making it a good time to flirt.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): You will be in a solitary and deep mood in the morning. Your surroundings will not permit you to have peace. Miscommunications and overstimulation could cause confusions. Meditation will help you regain your emotional stability.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): Try not to boast of your success or assets to anyone who might become jealous of you. Though you will be comfortable in celebrating your successes, this may not be the best time to speak about your recent achievements to someone who is in an unhappy situation. You will be in your most authentic self tonight and will want to be in the company of your most trusted companions.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): There might be problems in your love life today. Miscommunications may result in you or your partner shutting each other out. Make it crucial that you speak the truth without blaming or making harsh accusations. Luckily, an opportunity to find peace will be there, giving you a chance to resolve any pain that might be in your heart today. These vibes will allow you to empower yourself by liberating yourself from toxic cycles.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): You will get an opportunity to know yourself in a number of new and meaningful ways. You might turn pessimistic especially if you focus on hurtful memories from the past. Spend time with family and friends who support you. You may have to confide in a loved one to get another perspective of your shortcomings.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): You are used to people copying your tastes and even your fashion choices. You may not get credit for some of your ideas, though confronting others is not likely to solve the situation. Later you will come to terms with your immense popularity.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Though you are usually happy to be a leader but today, you will get a feeling that your needs are being neglected. You will lash out at those who you feel are taking advantage of you.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Impulsive decisions can cause major harm today. Disorganisation can prove to have a negative impact on you. You need to make sure that you are focused on your agenda. Eat nutritious food. You will feel empowered to transform yourself.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): You will feel creative today. Insecurities about the quality of your work or uniqueness of ideas could make you hide your artistry from the world. Your near and dear ones will support you.

