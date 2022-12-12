Here is your horoscope for this Monday! Setting boundaries will provide relief to the mental health of Aries. Use this as an excuse to draw lines. Taurus should be in a firm disposition around the office for gaining respect. They will be lucky today with their professional agenda. There will be an elevation in Gemini’s aura and mood today. This will help them focus on their personal and romantic goals. Virgo will get a chance to organize their thoughts and feelings today. They should appreciate the brighter side of life. Scorpio should reach out to their loved ones as this would bring stability to their bonds.

Check what the day holds for you on 12 December:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Setting boundaries will provide relief to your mental health today. Use this as an excuse to draw lines. Give priority to your needs rather than pleasing others. You should get organised with your finances. Take a proactive approach towards your goals. You may get into trouble if you are careless with your words.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Be in a firm disposition around the office for gaining respect. You will be lucky today with your professional agenda. Advocate for yourself. It will be a good time to listen to old music and reflect fondly on the past. You may face hardships in your journey, but these vibes will help you recognise and appreciate the lessons that have made you stronger.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): There will be an elevation in your aura and mood today. It will help you focus on your personal and romantic goals, so do not hesitate to approach the future with practical enthusiasm. Teamwork will bring positive results today. You should put action behind your agenda today.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You should get strict with your health goals today. You should watch your to-do list as well. Don’t outweigh your capabilities and time constraints. You should treat yourself if you have been working hard recently. You will overcome your fears and find emotional security today.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Strengthen your identity to bring balance to your romantic life. Be proud of your accomplishments to connect with your spirituality by acknowledging the opportunities and blessings that you have got. A healthy competition could be there within your social sphere in the evening.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You will get a chance to organize your thoughts and feelings today. Look at the brighter side of life. You would want to take control of your situation in the evening and will have to face your fears to do that.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Put tangible action behind your ideas today. The cosmic climate will bring you good luck but only for those who work hard. Trust your abilities and this would play a huge role in your ability to be successful, so build yourself up throughout the day.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Emotional investments will be paying off today. Reach out to loved ones as this would bring stability to your bonds. Lean into your social side. Smooth out any ripples that may have existed within your professional sphere. There may be a disturbance in your love life.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will be practical and optimistic today. Articulate concepts, ideas, and emotions that are significant to you. This will help you feel more in control of your present situation. You will find inner peace and will be able to channel your ego in healthier ways. You will reclaim excitement and passion within your love life.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Connecting with nature can help you sort your psyche today. You should try to find solutions to issues that have been bothering you. It will be a good time to honour what is in your heart. Prioritise your health and focus on your fitness.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): You will feel respected within your community today. Establish a name for yourself and fight your goals to lean into your connections. There will be harmony in your thoughts. You will get clarity on things

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Setting boundaries will provide you with mental relief. Prioritise your needs over pleasing others. Organise your finances. Focus on achieving your goals. You may be in trouble if you are careless with your words.

