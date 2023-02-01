Here is what this Wednesday looks like! Aries should appreciate their network of support today. They should connect with their friends. A feeling of gratitude will wash over Gemini today. They should recognise the network of support that surrounds them. The universe will ask Aquarius to use their voice today. If any of their relationships have been suffering recently, it will be a good time to address the issue. A graceful energy will follow Leo today. They should nurture their spirituality and most valued companionships. Getting organised will give Virgo a sense of empowerment today. They should check in with their personal and professional ambitions.

Check the cosmic climate for 1 February:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Appreciate your network of support today. Your heart will be healed when you let others in. Connect with your friends. Your emotions and intuition will be heightened. You should nurture yourself and your loved ones. The day is perfect to host your dearest companions for a home-cooked meal.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Don’t shy away to set boundaries and take some time for yourself today. You will be able to overcome any feelings of unworthiness or insecurities that you were struggling with. Spend some time to meditate on your occupational goals right now. The universe will guide you to reach towards the success that you seek. You will get an opportunity to articulate what’s in your heart with authenticity and poise.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): A feeling of gratitude will wash over you today. You should recognise the network of support that surrounds you. Ensure that you show some extra love to your friends, family and colleagues. You will be pushed to indulge your senses throughout the coming days.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You will be in a serious yet compassionate mood today. The healing nature will help you to implement positive change where it is required the most. You will have to be realistic about what that looks like and how you should actually get there.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): A graceful energy will follow you today. Nurture your spirituality and most valued companionships. This will help you strengthen them and connect with the other side. Don’t be afraid to offer some compassionate advice if you meet someone who could use it. You will be in a more introspective headspace today.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Getting organised will give you a sense of empowerment today. Check in with your personal and professional ambitions and drafting to-do lists while moving away from any projects that have been weighing you down. You should review your budget and financial goals. You will be able to connect with others in genuine and meaningful ways.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): The more you love yourself, the more others will love you back. You should embrace the best version of yourself. Recite positive mantras, express your truth, and then move with an open heart. Feel good within yourself.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): You should prioritise your emotional and physical health today. Balance between your responsibilities and sense of wellness. Helping others will also bring a sense of satisfaction. You should take care of yourself to assist others.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Your creative juices will flow today. Embracing an artistic outlet using your voice will give you a sense of elation, as the stars conspire to remind you of just how intellectual, inspired, and articulate you truly are. You will get a deep satisfaction in learning a new skill, so you should not be afraid to try something new.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): You will feel guilty about moving slowly today. Allow yourself to enjoy your surroundings as you tackle your agenda for the day. You should stay on task. The day is perfect to stay at home either solo or with your special someone.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): The universe will ask you to use your voice today. If any of your relationships were suffering recently, it may be a good time to compassionately address the issue. You should nurture your health throughout the next two and a half days.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): You should try to stay grounded in the present today. You will be in a mood to seek privacy. Introspection can help you see the beauty that surrounds you with clarity and appreciation. You should invest in a passion project or should spend time with your closest friends.

