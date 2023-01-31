This is how your stars are aligned today, 31 January. Aries should double-check their work as wires may get crossed around the office for them this morning. The universe will use coincidence and synchronicity to communicate with Taurus this morning. For the Gemini, there may be confusion within their relationships and themselves. The self-awareness of Aquarius could take a small hit today. Pisces is going to feel particularly sensitive to other people’s emotions this morning. The bad habits of others could rub off on Leo today. The celestial exchange is going to cause Cancer to become more sensitive than normal.

Here is how the cosmic climate is going to be for you today, 31 January:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): You may face some confusion around the office this morning. Make sure that you double-check your work, and indulge in some stretching or a brisk walk to get mental clarity. Seek ways for enriching your mind as the universe will push you to receive new knowledge and information. A hazy energy is going to wash over you tonight. This will allow you to zone out a bit before bed. Your popularity is also going to get a little boost.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): The universe is going to use synchronicity and coincidence for communicating with you this morning. An imbalance in the celestial exchange could create a hurdle in decoding these messages. Fortunately, you will have the opportunity to ground and get clarity later in the afternoon. But you may be required to slow down for clearing your thoughts. You need to consider taking a break from your social media feeds later tonight, or you may end up in a state of disconnect and confusion.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You should avoid taking an overly authoritative stance today, particularly in the area of intimate relationships and business. However, you should be getting a chance to find common ground by afternoon. You may face confusion within yourself and your relationships, but you can find clarity once again with the help of solitude.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): You should not take it personally if arguments happen in your love life. You will become more sensitive than you are normally. You can easily misinterpret the advice or opinion of others as criticism. You need to plan to reconnect with your spirituality later tonight, otherwise you could start to feel lost on your path.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): This morning, the bad habits of other people may rub off on you. You can get lost in your social media feeds. You should try to deal with your responsibilities early in the day, so that you are able to invest your focus and energy on nurturing your social standing after the completion of your work. You have to be wary about the shady behaviors later tonight.

Today, you may see your professional confidence weakening today. You need to avoid speaking about topics you are not completely aware about unless you want to learn and ask questions. Also, make sure that you double-check your work, as silly errors may impact your ego. However, you will have the opportunity to let go and have some fun later in the day.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You should avoid your intuition from getting overpowered by your emotions. Your hopes can cloud you from seeing what is practical. Fortunately, your third eye will start to see more vividly as the day will pass. Plan to do something to promote wellness later tonight.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Make sure that you maintain a positive narrative today. Avoid negative, obsessive, or jealous thought patterns. The insecurities can come to the surface later tonight, and you need to avoid power struggles with other people.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): You may face issues where you start to feel like your advantage has been taken. Don’t hesitate to ask for a return on money, emotional, or time investments you have made recently. You will be washed by hazy energy later tonight. You should indulge in self-care while you are isolated from the outside world.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): If you haven’t been taking care of your health, then the universe is going to give you a little push. Right now, you should try to embrace mind/body connectivity. Also, make sure that you consume nutrient foods and stay hydrated. Your energy levels and efficiency will boost as the afternoon arrives. If you fail to maintain sharp wits, then you may face tigger issues related to disorganisation.

You can easily misinterpret people and situations today, so be careful of what you say or think. Fortunately, you will snap out of this by afternoon and will be able to be as outgoing and wacky as you want. You can be tempted to do some online shopping later tonight. However, you should avoid spending money without setting a reasonable and strict budget, otherwise you may end up overdoing it.

You will be sensitive toward the emotions of others today. You may get distracted or overwhelmed by your surroundings. So, it becomes crucial that you protect your aura. The funky vibes will go away with the arrival of the afternoon. This will offer you an opportunity to nurture and focus on yourself. You will be able to lay low from home, having a chance to embrace domestic bliss over enduring the outside world.

