See how your stars are going to align on Monday, 3 July 2023. For Cancer, your love life will feel charged today. Leo should reprieve their soul from stress. Virgo should watch out for power struggles. Libra shouldn’t be afraid to ask for what the heart needs, Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to center conversations around love.

Let’s see how this Monday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): The general ambiance may seem tense for you as the workday begins. Consider taking a guarded approach to the day, especially where temperamental family members and peers are concerned. Boundaries could blur this evening, making it important to take stock of your emotions.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Be mindful of who you socialise with today since you’ll be more psychically in tune and sensitive to the energy surrounding you. Plan on seeking solitude this evening, as sudden awakenings are liable to emerge when you take time to quiet down. Pleasant surprises and bizarre synchronicities will find you later tonight, so be sure to keep an open mind.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Try to accept what you can not control. Though you may feel challenged during this lunation, you’ll be in a unique position to move on from situations no longer serving you. Consider unplugging from your devices this evening, focusing instead on your most intimate connections.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Your love life will feel charged today. Lean into these vibes by keeping an open yet protected heart, choosing to accept others for who they are without negotiating your own identity or needs. Be sure to choose your battles wisely and diffuse tension whenever possible. Chance encounters could bring excitement.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Things may feel a bit off around the office today. Consider taking a private and observational approach to the day. As you navigate your agenda, be mindful of supporting your physical self, keeping healthy snacks and plenty of water on hand. Consider gliding into the evening with a meditation session or yoga class, giving your soul a reprieve from stress.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Don’t feel guilty about embracing your dramatic side. These vibes pair well with playful outfits, creative outlets, and the presence of friends, though you should be mindful to walk with grace. Watch out for power struggles this evening, threatening to create tension.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You may fluctuate between a plethora of emotions under this lunation, struggling at times to maintain composure. Tensions could manifest within your domestic or romantic lives this evening, especially if you are feeling off balance and in need of some extra love. Don’t be afraid to ask for what your heart needs, even if it’s simply to recharge in private.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): You will have a lot of opinions this morning. Use this energy as an opportunity to speak your truth. Be on guard for signs and synchronicities, taking care to marry logic and intuition. Conversations around love could bring forth present surprises, so don’t be afraid to share what’s in your heart.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): You will be in a grounded and composed headspace today. Unfortunately, a harsh opposition will make it important for you to manage your expectations around success, control, and power. Do your best to connect with the beauty surrounding you, as doing so will allow you to fully appreciate this astrological event’s energy.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Don’t be afraid to move boldly through the limelight but keep a reasonable guard up. You may off balance if your self-care routine has become less consistent, so be sure to adjust your schedule if it’s time for a long bath or soothing massage.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Brace yourself for sudden surprises as the universe shines a light on what is and is not working in your life. Watch your stress levels as the workday begins, managing the expectations you have for yourself and others. Try not to let the perfectionist within go overboard, or you could end up holding yourself back.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): The world may feel a bit overwhelming today. Take care to surround yourself with people who are encouraging and of similar mind to you. Try to connect with your surroundings, especially if your screen time has increased recently. The genius that lives within will stir, putting you in the mood to elevate your community through meaningful conversation.

