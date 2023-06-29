See how your stars are going to align on Thursday, 29 June 2023. Cancer should walk through the day with a sense of pride, Leo should brace for emotional highs and lows. Virgo should check negative internal dialogues, Libra must take a brief time out this afternoon. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to take accountability for any mistake or wrongdoing.

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Today, you’ll be eager to make new changes. However, be mindful of maintaining healthy expectations of yourself and others while doing so. Keep your confidence in check and try to keep a positive disposition. Watch your spending. Be on guard for stubborn behaviors and choose your battles wisely if a conflict arises.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): The chart sector governing love shall activate while making several tense aspects overhead today. Do your best to access your diplomatic side, especially when it comes to petty squabbles. You will experience a restless energy take hold this evening.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): A series of difficult connections could trigger stress and disorganization today. Do your best to stay grounded by adjusting your expectations for the day. Do not forget to support your physical self by deep breathing, stretching to relieve tension, and lots of nutritious foods. Watch out for bickering later tonight. Set boundaries and practice self-care.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Walk through the day with a sense of pride. An unbalanced connection could bring roadblocks to your day, but keep a positive attitude to overcome them. Watch out for drama and consider taking a break from your screens and doing something creative instead.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Brace yourself for emotional highs and lows today. Try to address issues diplomatically as they arise, opting to diffuse bickering or drama before it spirals into more explosive arguments. Take extra steps to soothe and honor your own heart as well.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): The vibe may feel a bit intense today. Check negative internal dialogues before they spiral into something bigger, brace yourself for difficult encounters, and try not to be overly vocal when it comes to small annoyances that won’t matter in the long run. Consider embracing meditation and your spiritual side.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): The energy may feel a bit intense, but try not to put unnecessary pressure on yourself. Consider taking a brief time out this afternoon to connect with nature. Watch out for power struggles and stubborn behaviours, but prioritize compromising if you and a loved one begin to disagree.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Conflict could be difficult to avoid today. You may begin to feel as though others are unfairly pointing fingers at or misunderstanding you, making it important that you find ways to support yourself. However, taking accountability for any mistakes or wrongdoings can also help you navigate these vibes, so try not to go into defense mode.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): You’ll experience a lot below the surface today. Unfortunately, a series of tense aspects overhead may bring internal challenges, causing you to trigger more easily. Consider taking some time out to embrace solitude and self-care, especially if you find it difficult to be around others. A spiritual or creative practice can bring healing to your spirit.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You may encounter a few intense personalities today. Watch out for high emotions and don’t be afraid to set boundaries if you feel like someone is dumping too much on you. Watch out for bruised egos and consider keeping a close circle.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Work steadily toward your professional goals today. However, watch your words and avoid getting sucked into unhealthy dynamics around the office. Touch base with your emotions and be on guard for moodiness or drama at home.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Your intuition will benefit from a boost. You should take care to stay grounded in the present. Give your body some extra care by eating well, stretching, and drinking plenty of water. Good vibes will flow this evening asking you to bring structure to your artistic and personal goals.

